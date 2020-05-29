 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   A Slatesplanation of why police responses to the anti-lockdown and George Floyd have been so very opposite from each other. Almost like, I dunno, they're hot and cold? No, maybe wet and dry? Dang, there's gotta be some opposite imagery that fits here   (slate.com) divider line
    Police, Minneapolis police officer, Police brutality, police officers, distinct mass protests, defense of a shopping center, Police officer, police cars  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fat or skinny?
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"people are hot and dry, they need something cold and wet"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In before the gun humpers say black people would be left alone if they were waving rifles around like the whites do.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well yeah, but the Floyd protests had a lot of dark people, and they were, like, really angry. We had to preemptively teargas them. You know who those people get. It was just a matter of time before they started rioting and looting. The fact that they started rioting and looting after we, the police, escalated matters with tear gas and rubber bullets just proves that we were justified in using tear gas and rubber bullets.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: In before the gun humpers say black people would be left alone if they were waving rifles around like the whites do.


Uh...yeah.

I don't want to live in Beirut.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because the Karens only loot Target when there's a cat litter shortage?
 
Cull501
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
oh oh oh i know.....black and white!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image image 668x374]


Pray tell, what did the Michigan Flu Klux Klan loot?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: In before the gun humpers say black people would be left alone if they were waving rifles around like the whites do.


They would be...right up until they're not.

farm4.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did the anti-lockdown guys set cars on fire and loot stores or throw rocks at cops? If they didn't and open carry is legal where they were then they were just protesting and menacing everyone with guns which is strangely legal throughout most of the United States.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can't shame a bunch of cops and the police for racism.

Mainly because they relish in it and readily engage in it in the first place. LE is also a breeding ground for right wingers in the first place, so why would you expect anything different? Moreover, cops know that they're a bunch of cowards and simps for the right wing agenda. If cops attempted to shoot any militia members, they'd quickly lose that battle and all that "Blue Lives" support with it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any white guy can turn a protest into a riot, it's a service they provide for the black community.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: jaytkay: In before the gun humpers say black people would be left alone if they were waving rifles around like the whites do.

They would be...right up until they're not.

[farm4.static.flickr.com image 500x375]


Umm...the (New?) black panthers *were* left alone while exercising their 2nd amendment rights in Georgia...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/unless I missed the Fark thread about the police massacre?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Armed Protest vs Unarmed protest?

I seem to remember reading somewhere about how the Right reacted when large groups of Black Urban Men showed up in public armed...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford​_​Act

Weird, they did EXACTLY what was done by the Lockdown Protestors recently... Well, minus One variable.  But that couldn't be helped.  Oddly, shared by many of the Floyd Protestors.  Hmm...
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One group is on the side of the fascist pigs, the other just wants to be able to (literally) breathe?
 
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only difference between police officers and between politicians is their serial number and manufacturing location. The only variable here is race. And as everyone knows, all interactions between different races are always racially motivated
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Totally normal looking protester...

Jacob Pederson St. Paul Policeman starts Minnesota fires
Youtube wU3_SDCpwq0
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cull501: oh oh oh i know.....black and white!


Fark user imageView Full Size


No, that doesn't matter.
He even wrote a song about it.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cull501: oh oh oh i know.....black and white!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Did the anti-lockdown guys set cars on fire and loot stores or throw rocks at cops?


The Floyd protest didn't either until AFTER the cops started shooting them with rubber bullets and firing teargas canisters into the crowd. It was a peaceful protest that turned violent because the cops fired the first and second volleys, the first being MURDERING A MAN SLOWLY WHILE A CROWD BEGGED THEM NOT TO and then NOT immediately arresting the scum who committed and aided in that murder.

And yes, the anti-lockdown people did do some vandalizing. They also hanged effigies, threatened violence repeatedly, brandished swastikas and Confederate flags, and stormed the Legislature while armed with rifles after members of their group had posted death threats online.

But you're going to defend them anyway, and you're going to condemn the Minneapolis protesters no matter what, because this is a racial and political line for you and you'd never cross it.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JAGChem82: You can't shame a bunch of cops and the police for racism.

Mainly because they relish in it and readily engage in it in the first place. LE is also a breeding ground for right wingers in the first place, so why would you expect anything different? Moreover, cops know that they're a bunch of cowards and simps for the right wing agenda. If cops attempted to shoot any militia members, they'd quickly lose that battle and all that "Blue Lives" support with it.


It's almost like, hear me out, in fact, All Cops Are Bastards.

/Yes, even you
//And the 'nice' one you know
///Or are related to
 
