Minneapolis isn't the only city burning. Louisville has its own personal cop problems
18
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This case is wild.
Explainer
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


That'd be a hell of a shot from another state.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


Loisville is Kentucky, where everybody sucks.
St Louis is Missouri, where everybody also sucks.
I hope I helped.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


Louisville is in Kentucky
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Silly Democrats are recklessly looting businesses without forming a private equity firm first.

- paraphrased from The Onion
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


View Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


You buried the lede of the latest Ohio River floods sweeping Louisville 300 miles downriver into Missouri.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wtf is a personal cop?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man responds to violent home invasion.
Since this is America, he responded by shooting at the invaders.
Invader turned out to be cops looking for someone who was arrested earlier that evening miles from where the invasion execution of the "no-knock" warrant was taking place.
In an unusual turn of events, the man did not get shot 47 times.

His girlfriend (an EMT) was shot 8 times and died.

The man was then immediately taken into custody by the invaders brave police officers.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blatz514: bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).

View Full Size


If you know the history of how Missouri became a State, grampa Simpson makes more sense there.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Wtf is a personal cop?


Sounds like a rejected name for a Depeche Mode song.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: This case is wild.
Explainer


Wha let gets me is that they are saying officers will *now* have to wear body cameras when executing warrants.

The written version of their rules already said this was the policy, as of the last series of riots. They either officially or unofficially dropped the policy.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).


You're right.  The cops in Colorado will definitely fire on you.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FitzShivering: bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).

You're right.  The cops in Colorado will definitely fire on you.


What does this have to do with Altoona?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Louisville mayor: No-knock warrants will be suspended"

Good! They should never have been a thing in the first place.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hoodiowithtudio: blatz514: bdub77: IMO Louisville is worse, because the cops in Missouri will literally fire on you if you try to protest what's happening. At least the MPD cops were not firing lethal rounds during the rioting (that I know of).

[Fark user image image 624x960]

If you know the history of how Missouri became a State, grampa Simpson makes more sense there.


More relevant is the history of how Kansas became a state, but yeah, Missouri has a lot of 'splainin' to do.
 
