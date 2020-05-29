 Skip to content
Do you want to go all 'Homer Simpson' and have your own nuclear reactor control panel? Here's a decommissioned one that's up for sale
28
1274 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 29 May 2020 at 10:31 AM



EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those things worth anything at all?

Most of those cabinets are so beat up and dirty by the time they are replaced I hardly want to touch them.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be fun to turn them into some sort of arcade consoles, although rather expensive.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure you know which one is the Moe button.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
£100 starting bid?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be that hard to fabricate the cabinets out of quality plywood. The actual controls, that's a little trickier.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for your super low budget sci-fi movie project.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for a RPCP.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't see the lever you're not supposed to lean on
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is like firing blanks from a pistol.  Just not the same as having a fully commission panel that lets vent poisonous gas and kill off Paul Newman's corn.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be cool to have if it wasn't for all the odd British writing on it.

I mean, I'm sure the colour has lost it's lustre and the mood in the room is sombre. But I'm guessing I could manoeuvre about that artefact if my cheque were to clear the bank.....
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone answer the ringing courtesy phone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the operating systems on those things are.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mortimer_ford: I wonder what the operating systems on those things are.


GM-NAA I/O
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could find something similar from almost any decommissioned power plant, treatment plant, or other industrial processing facility of that era. They didn't stamp "nuclear" in the sheet metal or provide radiation-shielded CRTs to make them special.

/Make sure it comes with a certificate of authenticity.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

The best part is that bids are currently hovering around 100 British pounds, which is exceedingly reasonable for an item used inside a nuclear reactor. (I mean, think of how many taxpayer dollars were spent on the thing in the first place.)

So the writer of this article doesn't understand the difference between a nuclear reactor and nuclear power plant.

Are there no editors and fact checkers at The Verge?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mortimer_ford: I wonder what the operating systems on those things are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donotdoit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Csb , at least I think so.

My ex brother-in-law was nuclear engineer. His company got the contract to train the operators at a nuclear facility on the East Coast. Not being more specific.

He wasn't my brother-in-law at the time. He was my girlfriend's older brother who had influence and power and I was seeking approval.

So his contract for training included creating an identical control station to the real one. But rather than actually have the nuclear reactor there he had computers that simulated it but spun the dials appropriately, or so he hoped. This was around 1982. Computers sucked. That guy impressed me.

He invited me into his secure facility. Yes they had armed guards everywhere. And then showed me the control panel and said would you like to see a meltdown? Of course I said yes. He spun a couple dials, he told me that he just did something with the coolant or the reactor rods, and then I watched all the various dials go up as everything went red he said okay now if we didn't press this button at this point we'd be dead in a few minutes. Of course it's all the simulation, nothing real.

It was real enough to me. My nephew bought a house in the shadow of that nuclear plant.

My girlfriend at the time said I must be really special because he's never shown anyone his toys before. I found out he was just really good at manipulating me.

/Csb
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Riche: Perfect for your super low budget sci-fi movie project.


On a visit several years ago to the Retro-Computing Society of Rhode Island I saw a couple of shrink-wrapped pallets of chartreuse toggle-switch gear waiting to be shipped off to someone doing just that. Something involving a "Seventies NASA facility" if I recall correctly.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds useful, since I need something to control when my rod goes up or down as it's been in autonomous control mode for most of my life.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It would be cool to have if it wasn't for all the odd British writing on it.


You can see the runes in that picture? Good eyes.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would look good in that nerd house in Zillow listing from last week.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 225x224]


Interesting that the right button is Moe.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldcub: You could find something similar from almost any decommissioned power plant, treatment plant, or other industrial processing facility of that era. They didn't stamp "nuclear" in the sheet metal or provide radiation-shielded CRTs to make them special.

/Make sure it comes with a certificate of authenticity.


Other consoles would be similar, grey/beige desks with lights and buttons and monitors, but there are a lot of specialized controls. The 4th console unit with four monitors and 12 joysticks is labeled "GTA Reinforcement Camera Control Desk", presumably for manipulating guide tube assemblies for fuel elements. The blog post cited in this article has several detailed pictures of the equipment.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it from Diablo Canyon 1 or 2?
 
