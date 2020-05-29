 Skip to content
(Metro)   A 103 year-old woman beat Coronavirus, then cracked open a cold beer to celebrate   (metro.co.uk) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenny Stejna supped on her favorite Bud Light

She's old enough to know better.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, rub it in the faces of parents who've lost their kids to COVID-19 related illnesses.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That doesn't look like a Corona bottle.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: Jenny Stejna supped on her favorite Bud Light

She's old enough to know better.


Well, a lack of taste is one of the symptoms.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blatz514: Jenny Stejna supped on her favorite Bud Light

She's old enough to know better.


Aye,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, at least they made sure it was cold so she'd know they hadn't slipped her a bottle of pee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gran-Gran?

Is that you?

Don't give Gran-Gran shiat; she's just trying to watch her figure. Ol' Rupert at the nursing home has been giving her the eyes and invited her to the weekly pinochle game.
 
argylez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would have been much cooler if it was a Coronoa beer...lol
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Cracking open a cold one" is the name of my Necrophiliac Mortician Convention blue material tribute punchline.

- Fark needs a "toss rotting vegetables at" button.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I'm 103 and survived Corona, I'm drinking more than Bud Light (eww)

Get me a nice aged scotch or bottle of Cristal. I'm going to make it worth it damnit
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Then, just to annoy everyone, she gang banged a bunch of male nurses.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, how lucky for her.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: If I'm 103 and survived Corona, I'm drinking more than Bud Light (eww)

Get me a nice aged scotch or bottle of Cristal. I'm going to make it worth it damnit


I'd settle for a bottle of Stone Farking Wheaton Wootstout.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: "Cracking open a cold one" is the name of my Necrophiliac Mortician Convention blue material tribute punchline.


You ol' necrosodomite you...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: If I'm 103 and survived Corona, I'm drinking more than Bud Light (eww)

Get me a nice aged scotch or bottle of Cristal. I'm going to make it worth it damnit


Fark user imageView Full Size

After backpacking in the Rockies for  week I stopped by the Stanley hotel  and had a glass in the bar.
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahh...it's the 'ol Fark, "this 100 year old person drinks or smokes heavily, therefore everyone can and reach that same age" comment thread
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: blatz514: Jenny Stejna supped on her favorite Bud Light

She's old enough to know better.

Well, a lack of taste is one of the symptoms.


genius

Watubi: Ahh...it's the 'ol Fark, "this 100 year old person drinks or smokes heavily, therefore everyone can and reach that same age" comment thread


Why are you here?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should have had an 'Old' Style.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blatz514: Jenny Stejna supped on her favorite Bud Light

She's old enough to know better.


I saw the picture and assumed the poor woman was just given a Bud Light by her cruel children or grandchildren. Now I'm even sadder.
 
