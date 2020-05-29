 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man 'stoned to death' at 15th century castle in Kent, England. Thankfully this wasn't France where cows would have been used   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Death, grounds of a historic castle, Walking, Grammy Award, Victim, Crime, remote village, 15th century  
mrs john amber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eh? I don't get the joke.
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.


Fechez la vache.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it for the greater good?
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.


Was your mother a hamster? That could be why.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.


You must be a model.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"because it is a remote village with a chocolate box feel to it, . . ."

Say what, now?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.

You must be a model.


Shush!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They came for our guns
We took up the knife
They came for the knives
We took up sticks
They took those, too
We have returned to the stone age
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: "because it is a remote village with a chocolate box feel to it, . . ."

Say what, now?


You never know what you're gonna get.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd look at the Guilty Remnant
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was this a biblical stoning or somebody dropping a rock onto his head?

Because I think for there to be an official stoning, I would assume that there would be more than one stone involved. Possibly more than one assailant as well. If I were in full charge of the definition I would go so far as to require a mob arranged in a circle around the victim with at least one stone per assailant. None of this passing a single bloody stone back and forth like a game of violent hot potato. That's getting into co-op bludgeoning material right there.

No, bricks do not count.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP stoned guy.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: FirstDennis: "because it is a remote village with a chocolate box feel to it, . . ."

Say what, now?

You never know what you're gonna get.


Well, we know now.

A stone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man 'stoned to death'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was it for the greater good?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They came for our guns
We took up the knife
They came for the knives
We took up sticks
They took those, too
We have returned to the stone age


This wouldn't have happened if the jogger had a stone, too...
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Man 'stoned to death'

[Fark user image 500x374]


I almost chocolated to death after getting stoned last night.
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was it for the greater good?


The greater good
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, at least he didn't feel so all alone.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about an archaeological find before clicking.
 
treesloth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.

Fechez la vache.


Quoi?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats how Becky died
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: "because it is a remote village with a chocolate box feel to it, . . ."

Say what, now?


It's a perfectly cromulent expression. Years ago fancy boxes of chocolate or biscuits would be square tins and often have a quaint village on the front, hence the expression meaning the village looked like one of those.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: mrs john amber: Eh? I don't get the joke.

Was your mother a hamster? That could be why.


I bet his father smelt of elderberries!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Thats how Becky died


I thought she injected the marijuana during the massacre at Bowling Green!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They came for our guns
We took up the knife
They came for the knives
We took up sticks
They took those, too
We have returned to the stone age


See, what you should have done is follow official UK government advice, and hide the guns before they came for them:

https://archive.org/details/SOE_Parti​s​an_Leaders_Handbook_Gus/page/n31/mode/​2up

CONCEALMENT AND CARE OF ARMS AND EXPLOSIVES        Appendix IV.

Try and get your arms before the enemy invades your country, so that you can conceal them more easily and at leisure.

1.   One of the first acts of the enemy will be to demand the surrender of all arms held by the civil population.

2.   All arms, bombs, etc., which are concealed must be protected against damp, rust, etc.;  remember that your life and that of your friends may depend on a weapon in good order.  The best way of preserving rifles, revolvers, etc., is to cover them with mineral jelly or vaseline, and wrap them in greasy paper or cloth.  They may then be safely buried.

3.   Places where arms may be concealed are:-
    (a) In the ground by burying.  Choose a place where the earth has already been                turned, or else go far away into a wood, etc.
    (b) In the thatch or roof of a house.
    (c) In a well-shaft, by making a chamber in the wall six feet or more down the                shaft.
    (d) In the banks of streams, in hollow trees, behind a waterfall, etc.
    (e) In haystacks, potato or turnip heaps, ditches, culverts, etc.
    (f) Do not use places like cellars, wooden floors, cattle sheds, etc. where the                enemy is bound to search.
    (g) As a last resort, give them to your women if caught unexpectedly.

4.    You must make every effort to obtain arms and ammunition from the enemy during ambushes, raids, sniping, etc., as it will be difficult in time of war to replenish your stock by other means.  Boxes of rifles and ammunition are frequently transported by rail or in lorries, inadequately guarded: find out when these are being carried and try to get them.  Be very cautious about buying arms from a supposed enemy traitor. This is a common way of inducing you to walk into a trap.
 
