(CNN)   CNN camera crew arrested on live TV in Minneapolis. They were standing where they were instructed to. The area was secured. UPDATE: He's been released   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were arrested for being told to move and they didn't. However, the cameras were rolling the whole time and no such order was noted.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the actual fark... this is bad
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Earguy: They were arrested for being told to move and they didn't. However, the cameras were rolling the whole time and no such order was noted.


You gotta believe that the police didn't know that CNN was live at the time. That was so amazingly stupid of them
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minnesota is a failed state, I'd move out if I were you.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's lisa e.: that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.


Yeah he interrupted his live shot to accommodate the police even. How stupid were they?
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: it's lisa e.: that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.

Yeah he interrupted his live shot to accommodate the police even. How stupid were they?


way stupid.  the camera is *still* rolling right now.  ooh, i want the cops to really f*ck up right about now...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's lisa e.: cameroncrazy1984: it's lisa e.: that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.

Yeah he interrupted his live shot to accommodate the police even. How stupid were they?

way stupid.  the camera is *still* rolling right now.  ooh, i want the cops to really f*ck up right about now...


The police are filming their own abuse of power. It's incredible
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I woke up this morning, and saw the whole thing live.

What the everloving fark was that?

Hit the record button the DVR... This is really amazing.

Congrats, Minnesota, you're basically North Korea.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it just me, or does the link just go to the CNN International page? I'm not seeing anything but old headlines there.
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: it's lisa e.: cameroncrazy1984: it's lisa e.: that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.

Yeah he interrupted his live shot to accommodate the police even. How stupid were they?

way stupid.  the camera is *still* rolling right now.  ooh, i want the cops to really f*ck up right about now...

The police are filming their own abuse of power. It's incredible



"that's our camera being taken into custody right now"
lol...good lord, i hate john berman.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's lisa e.: cameroncrazy1984: it's lisa e.: that was crazy.  omar said "where should we go?" and the cops just handcuffed him.

Yeah he interrupted his live shot to accommodate the police even. How stupid were they?

way stupid.  the camera is *still* rolling right now.  ooh, i want the cops to really f*ck up right about now...


Like that will matter.

Five bucks says Dump tweets congrats to the cops for arresting the Fake News CNN and calls for their execution along with the looters.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wanna know where the camera ends up. The state police is just so stupid, it's amazing
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNN got nuthin' on Unicorn Riot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.  The cops are totally out of control in that city.  No wonder they're rioting.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I got it now. The video player wasn't loading for some reason.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I wanna know where the camera ends up. The state police is just so stupid, it's amazing


It's still rolling! Wow, CNN has good equipment.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is going out live to the entire world, right now. Over the air.
Holeyyyyyyy f*ck.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they just deployed tear gas on what appears to be an empty street
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: I woke up this morning, and saw the whole thing live.

What the everloving fark was that?

Hit the record button the DVR... This is really amazing.

Congrats, Minnesota, you're basically North Korea.


That was my first thought too.  This is insane.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Holy shiat.  The cops are totally out of control in that city.  No wonder they're rioting.


I hope you got to see it live.

It was like you were right there with the crew. Getting arrested, right with the crew. They should name an amusement park ride based on the thing.... "The Minnesota State Police Experience".

I would have done exactly what the anchor did. Really great Law & Order job there State Police MORONS.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: cameroncrazy1984: I wanna know where the camera ends up. The state police is just so stupid, it's amazing

It's still rolling! Wow, CNN has good equipment.


It's amazing. I hope we get to see the inside of the precinct
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'all live in a police state. What did you expect?
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat got weird overnight...good luck errbody
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNN is now speculating on where the camera is. It's still rolling. The lighting changes every so often.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Y'all live in a police state. What did you expect?


No one has seen anything like this in America EVER. For one thing, in the decades old past, if this thing ever happened before, you wouldn't get a continuous long shot.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.


Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five bucks says one of the cops in earshot of the camera drops an N bomb on live TV and his Nazi companions all laugh and chime in.

If that happens, last night will look like a walk in the park compared with what's to come.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: Tr0mBoNe: Y'all live in a police state. What did you expect?

No one has seen anything like this in America EVER. For one thing, in the decades old past, if this thing ever happened before, you wouldn't get a continuous long shot.


True.. Those old camera had cables to worry about, not to mention finite tape.

What's new about riots?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They STILL haven't learned a farking thing.  Holy shiat
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Earguy: They were arrested for being told to move and they didn't. However, the cameras were rolling the whole time and no such order was noted.

You gotta believe that the police didn't know that CNN was live at the time. That was so amazingly stupid of them


The reporter is standing facing the camera talking into a microphone.  He's either live, or he's taping a segment for later.  Either way, his arrest is going to be filmed.

WTF were they thinking?
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Five bucks says one of the cops in earshot of the camera drops an N bomb on live TV and his Nazi companions all laugh and chime in.

If that happens, last night will look like a walk in the park compared with what's to come.


Every damn city will look like Detroit in the heyday of Devil's Night.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.

Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid


The only spin I can think of is protective custody. Whatever they claim, their LEO privileges should be suspended immediately.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're replaying it and you can hear the panic in his voice. Damn. I still can't believe it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: cameroncrazy1984: Earguy: They were arrested for being told to move and they didn't. However, the cameras were rolling the whole time and no such order was noted.

You gotta believe that the police didn't know that CNN was live at the time. That was so amazingly stupid of them

The reporter is standing facing the camera talking into a microphone.  He's either live, or he's taping a segment for later.  Either way, his arrest is going to be filmed.

WTF were they thinking?


Well now I think I know why they took the camera. Maybe they're so dumb they thought he was just taping and not broadcasting
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What's new about riots?


Have you ever heard of a US TV News crew getting arrested for respectfully covering an event?

That.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

devine: cameroncrazy1984: devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.

Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid

The only spin I can think of is protective custody. Whatever they claim, their LEO privileges should be suspended immediately.


The white guy on the other side of the block didn't get sh*t
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

devine: cameroncrazy1984: devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.

Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid

The only spin I can think of is protective custody. Whatever they claim, their LEO privileges should be suspended immediately.


You can see a wall of cops in the background.  It looks like a pretty secure area to me
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I slept for two hours and woke up to this. I didn't think it was possible for shiat to get even stupider in that time frame.  Holy shiat Minneapolis, wtf is wrong with you?
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: OldRod: cameroncrazy1984: Earguy: They were arrested for being told to move and they didn't. However, the cameras were rolling the whole time and no such order was noted.

You gotta believe that the police didn't know that CNN was live at the time. That was so amazingly stupid of them

The reporter is standing facing the camera talking into a microphone.  He's either live, or he's taping a segment for later.  Either way, his arrest is going to be filmed.

WTF were they thinking?

Well now I think I know why they took the camera. Maybe they're so dumb they thought he was just taping and not broadcasting


I just hope that someone says something "real" near that mike and camera and it's caught and broadcast.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: devine: cameroncrazy1984: devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.

Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid

The only spin I can think of is protective custody. Whatever they claim, their LEO privileges should be suspended immediately.

You can see a wall of cops in the background.  It looks like a pretty secure area to me


I've seen maybe one one protestor since I've been watching at 5am
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now might be going after the other CNN crew. Also live on air
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: OldRod: devine: cameroncrazy1984: devine: I see no positive outcome of this. Those thugs need to be identified and the whole chain of command needs to be removed.

Shouldn't be a problem, they only did it in front of the entire country.

God they're so stupid

The only spin I can think of is protective custody. Whatever they claim, their LEO privileges should be suspended immediately.

You can see a wall of cops in the background.  It looks like a pretty secure area to me

I've seen maybe one one protestor since I've been watching at 5am



i counted 2 protesters.  one dude, one girl.
but you know what?  i haven't seen one black cop.
i mean, i know it's kinda hard to tell with all the equipment on.
and there are many, many more that i can't see.
but not one black law enforcement person has aired yet.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and CNN chooses this moment to go to commercial.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Is it just me, or does the link just go to the CNN International page? I'm not seeing anything but old headlines there.


The CNN international links work most places in the world, the US only site is sometimes geoblocked.

Is anyone waiting to watch the camera get taken into the booking office?

I find it odd that someone hasn't sent the officer a text message saying there is a live camera in the back.  It would be interesting if they start talking shiat.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Major props to the cameraman to keep it rolling.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump to congratulated the police arresting fake news in.    5...4...3....2...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Major props to the cameraman to keep it rolling.


...And the camera that was seized yet kept rolling.

I want an interview with the Camera.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course the police arrested the POC journalist.
 
