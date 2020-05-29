 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Brazil sees a record number of virus cases, and 1,000 dead in 24 hours. Their Amazon is in really bad shape   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping they can get a vaccine, instead of a bobcat.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill all the indigenous peoples and you don't have to worry about protests against deforestation and cultural and literal genocide... just let the COVID do it.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure once the weather warms the corona will just go away...oh wait where?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its gonna get a Brazilian times worse
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there may be downsides to electing populist, scientifically-illiterate assholes.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

drxym: Seems like there may be downsides to electing populist, scientifically-illiterate assholes.


Do you mean Bolsonaro? Or do you mean Putin? Or do you mean Donald? I suppose you could mean all three of those forking ash-holes.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"You can use Brazilian Express points to pay for your Amazon Prime purchase".


Sorry, coffins are not available for free shipping under Prime.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's almost as if they're a month or so behind the time line of the US so they're peaking now instead of a month or so ago!
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Serious Black: drxym: Seems like there may be downsides to electing populist, scientifically-illiterate assholes.

Do you mean Bolsonaro? Or do you mean Putin? Or do you mean Donald? I suppose you could mean all three of those forking ash-holes.


Don't forget Duterte, the biggest asshole of the bunch.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it a brazillion or a thousand?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you elect a a man who is basically trump turned to 11 as your leader.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, but herd immunity, right?
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: It's almost as if they're a month or so behind the time line of the US so they're peaking now instead of a month or so ago!


If you believe that Brazil has reached the peak of this disaster, you haven't been paying attention...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the right-wing nut job friend of one of my friends, Brazil's COVID problems are attributable to two things: (1) a "viscous left like we have in the US"; and (2) ubiquitous slums.

Someone please tell me how we're supposed to share a nation with people who think like this.
 
