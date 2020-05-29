 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Brooklyn is stocking up on toilet paper, baking supplies, and acoustic guitars   (newyorker.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Warning: Things are going to get weird...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sockittome sockittome sockittome sockittome
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

/inevitable
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I was, like, Oh, maybe that's something I could do."

I'm like "No, Taehlore, its not."
You've never done anything. This may seem like a moment of intense personal transformation but it isn't. It is for some people. Just not for you. Because you aren't a person of substance.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And in 92 years . . .

What can this strange device be?  When I touch it, it gives forth a sound.  It's got wires that vibrate and give music.  What can this thing be that I found?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gentrification at its worst.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Bubble - SNL
Youtube vKOb-kmOgpI
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sigh.
An outbreak of troubadours
Singing of isolation and despair
While the world slowly stops spinning.

Shoot me now.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beyond the cornball single string effort, Smoke on the water is fun to play and sing with your best Ian Gillan impression.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: Beyond the cornball single string effort, Smoke on the water is fun to play and sing with your best Ian Gillan impression.


"Rock and Roll Aint Noise Pollution" is an easier and more rocking song for beginners.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a musician, I think this is great news. More people should be creating music. It's good for the soul.

I should know. I've written over 500 songs since 1978 or so.
 
darch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxx2112: And in 92 years . . .

What can this strange device be?  When I touch it, it gives forth a sound.  It's got wires that vibrate and give music.  What can this thing be that I found?


*Iunderstoodthatrefersnce.gif*
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I look forward to all of the gently used acoustic guitars hitting the thrift/pawn shops in the near future.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"No I'm not."
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah - if you have neighbors who are also shut in you want to stick with instruments like that. No bagpipes, drum kits, trombones. etc.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

albertmdh: I look forward to all of the gently used acoustic guitars hitting the thrift/pawn shops in the near future.


Agreed. I don't mind a second hand guitar at a decent price. Acoustics can get wonky though, if not taken care of properly, they can warp, crack, get neck problems, etc. So inspect them wisely when shopping.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My guess is that about half of these initiates will find the guitar to be a rewarding and transformative experience. The other half will either have a nice dust-covered decorative guitar in their dwelling or they'll put them up for sale as slightly used.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: albertmdh: I look forward to all of the gently used acoustic guitars hitting the thrift/pawn shops in the near future.

Agreed. I don't mind a second hand guitar at a decent price. Acoustics can get wonky though, if not taken care of properly, they can warp, crack, get neck problems, etc. So inspect them wisely when shopping.


I'm waiting for Guitar Center's eventual failure and the resulting sales.

Then again, I just got a new kick ass band saw so I'll be building my own within the next 12 months tops.
 
cirby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not just acoustic guitars.

The stores have been selling music and audio production hardware and software like crazy. Amazon is completely out of a lot of gear, and a bunch of stuff is only listing at inflated prices from third-party sellers. Even used hardware is selling for more than it did new, in a lot of cases.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm waiting for Guitar Center's eventual failure and the resulting sales.


They are on the list of box stores to be closing in 2020. $900 million in debt? yeah...they are done even though they've done really well holding guitar lessons, it's not enough to keep the entire store afloat.

I read a story last year that a few years ago 1 million guitars were sold a year and that number has dwindled significantly over the years.

today, the younger generation finds it to difficult to learn, its frustrating and they wind up giving up or not starting at all because cell phones, XBOX, etc are taking up most of their time.

Sure there will always be die-hard musicians out there, but that number is also getting smaller.

no one is buying guitars anymore. I have about 14 in my collection and I don't see myself getting any new ones in a very long time. Unless that holy grail les paul falls off the back of a truck. There's no way I can afford a $4000 guitar. I don't care who's name is on it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I dusted off my old acoustic guitar and began to play but there was so much dust I had a sneezing fit. My neighbors were alarmed and before long there was a hazmat suited group of police ordering me to put down the guitar.

Just as well, as the only song I know is Kumbaya.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cirby: It's not just acoustic guitars.

The stores have been selling music and audio production hardware and software like crazy. Amazon is completely out of a lot of gear, and a bunch of stuff is only listing at inflated prices from third-party sellers. Even used hardware is selling for more than it did new, in a lot of cases.


I can say this. Been playing since 1978. While in sheltering in place, I've worked on 6 songs every weekend in my bedroom studio. I've been spending a lot of time playing, creating and recording my music. No need to leave the house I have everything here.

I trade tracks with other musicians and friends via the Internet. They send a drum track, I add guitar, or bass, send it back, someone sings, someone adds a keyboard or whatever..back and forth and before you know it you've got a nice song recorded.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think this weekend I'll work on some covers.

Season of The Witch by Donovan
Sweet Jane (Velvet Underground)
Mr. Johnson (King Missile)

If I get bored with those, I'll write my own stuff. I've got 24 songs already written this year. My record was 76 new songs in one year.

This weekend I'm going out with a bang.
 
