(MLive.com)   "It is unclear how or why the woman was naked"   (mlive.com) divider line
17
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's pretty close. Tiny little place.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to meet her.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they gives a mug shot of a police car?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The woman insisted she was not drunk but couldn't explain her nudity"

/Baby, if you ever wondered, wondered what became of me
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Give us", damnit.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand. Are they asking how she got naked, or how naked she was? To my knowledge, if you're naked, you can't really be more naked.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born that way?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Madlibs?
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "how" she was naked is easy: her clothes were removed from her body.
The "why" is likely easy to answer: maybe she wanted to be naked?
 
inert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The deer knows why.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How seems pretty obvious.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is unclear how or why the woman was naked

How is it unclear how someone is naked?  I'm typing this butt-naked because I took my clothes off but in my defense I'm about to go to bed in a minute.
/Good luck everybody!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officers investigating the crash discovered security video at the JCDOT lot on Clark Lake Road that shows the naked woman approach the security gate, punch in random numbers and wait while the gate opened, Pittman said.
She then walked onto the lot, found a county-owned 2017 GMC Sierra that was unlocked with keys still inside and drove it away,

A security gate that opens when you just push random numbers, an unlocked vehicle with the keys in it. WTF?
 
crinz83
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sounds like she was looking for a quick buck
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Picture of the woman.  She's hot but turns into a bat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're pretty sure how and why are the same answer here.

dnrtfa
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Officers investigating the crash discovered security video at the JCDOT lot on Clark Lake Road that shows the naked woman approach the security gate, punch in random numbers and wait while the gate opened, Pittman said.
She then walked onto the lot, found a county-owned 2017 GMC Sierra that was unlocked with keys still inside and drove it away,

A security gate that opens when you just push random numbers, an unlocked vehicle with the keys in it. WTF?


Totally believable.

/Also smart to wear the construction vest, now she can't be charged with being nude!
 
