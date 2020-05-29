 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Don't shred that incredibly spammy looking envelope with no official markings. It's your Covid-19 money   (nbcnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
almost 4 million people - including those for whom the agency does not have bank accounts on file - will be getting their stimulus payments in the form of prepaid debit cards.

Weirdly they missed me.  I have no bank account but still got a check.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?


I would have preferred one, actually.  Now I have to figure out how to deposit this check in my mom's account in the middle of a pandemic.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?

I would have preferred one, actually.  Now I have to figure out how to deposit this check in my mom's account in the middle of a pandemic.


Some banks have check depositing as a feature of their apps. That's how I was able to get my check into my Wells Fargo account despite being in the UK.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess, the balance on any card thrown away unused reverts back to the vendor awarded the no-bid contract to handle the distribution: International Visa Application Network Knowledge Associates Company Overseeing Residential Partitioning Superbly
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?


If they say Trump on them, there's your answer.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I received an Economic Impact Payment VISA prepaid debit card from the government in the mail. Is this a scam?" is one of the FAQ items posted on the website of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Of course the only agency looking out for you is the one Warren founded, and the one the GOP has been aching to dismantle for years.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is like when they offer instant rebates and hope people are too lazy to send in for the rebate
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: This is like when they offer instant rebates and hope people are too lazy to send in for the rebate


I wasn't expecting any covid money and stared at the materials for three days before finally convincing myself it wasn't a scam. I was able to verify every piece of info on the card and envelope but still didn't believe it.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sirrerun: "I received an Economic Impact Payment VISA prepaid debit card from the government in the mail. Is this a scam?" is one of the FAQ items posted on the website of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Of course the only agency looking out for you is the one Warren founded, and the one the GOP has been aching to dismantle for years.


What kind of person would get something they think is spam, then check the CFPB FAQ about it?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that this administration would produce something so cheap-looking.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pkjun: Some banks have check depositing as a feature of their apps. That's how I was able to get my check into my Wells Fargo account despite being in the UK.


I haven't cashed a check in a physical bank in close to a decade.

But then again, most people who have accounts and use apps probably already got their direct deposit.

What I'd like to know is how they decided who to send crappy prepaid cards to and who they sent paper checks to, because apparently they did both.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?


Republicans always say the government can't do anything right and they never miss an opportunity to prove it.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fusillade762: BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?

I would have preferred one, actually.  Now I have to figure out how to deposit this check in my mom's account in the middle of a pandemic.


You can endorse the check over to her. Sign the back as usual, then write "Pay to the order of (mom's name)" under it. Then she should be able to put it in her account. 

Maybe verify with her bank first that they'll accept an endorsed check. It's been 20+ years since I've actually done it, but it used to be fairly common. Especially in rural areas, far from banks. I heard of places where a check for $10 or $20 was used almost as cash, just being re-endorsed several times.
 
spleef420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: BadReligion: What moron decided prepaid debit cards was the way to go?

If they say Trump on them, there's your answer.


Prepaid debit cards have been in use for a couple of decades. This isn't a Trump thing you deranged twit.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ever since I've been alive, the govt always pays by check. For a long time it was the green IBM card checks, but always checks.

This must, as someone above theorised, be a no-bid contract to one of Trump's or Jared's buddies.

And the disguising of the cards as spam can only be to benefit the company if the cards aren't used.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I only write one check, my HOA dues payment, 4 times a year. It's stupid, they should have somethig set up to pay online like everybody else.

Meanwhile, my mom just gave me a check and I keep forgetting to go to the bank. She could have easily ordered the item online or venmo'd me the money but she doesn't "trust" online payments....unless it's amazon.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do those prepaid debit cards need to be activated in some secure way?

Because otherwise, enterprising people will be scouring mailboxes and porches everywhere and steal as many as they can lay their hands on now that they know what the envelopes look like.
 
