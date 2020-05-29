 Skip to content
(KTSM)   Police called in to control crowds as beer is once again available in Mexico. It's not news, it's Fark.mx   (ktsm.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You mean "No es noticia, es Fark.mx", subby.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.


It has been 4 f*cking years, you lazy shlubs.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"I'm in heaven, can't remember the last time I had a beer," said Alexis Gonzalez, who was able to buy a 12-pack of Bud Light.

Sorry to break this to you Alexis, but you still don't have beer.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.


It has been 4 f*cking years, you lazy shlubs.


Especially since there's an easy fix: insert the word "not" in front of "important".

/Hey KTSM, my consulting rates are $120/hr; call me.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, when you said you got a case of Corona I thought you meant something else.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CluelessMoron: uttertosh: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.


It has been 4 f*cking years, you lazy shlubs.

Especially since there's an easy fix: insert the word "not" in front of "important".

/Hey KTSM, my consulting rates are $120/hr; call me.


That's one too many letters. A simple 'un' prefix would suffice!

;)
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer is a nonessential? No whay I come frae. In Scotland the beer riots would start just after they locked the gates on the Tennant's factory in Glasgow.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: CluelessMoron: uttertosh: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.


It has been 4 f*cking years, you lazy shlubs.

Especially since there's an easy fix: insert the word "not" in front of "important".

/Hey KTSM, my consulting rates are $120/hr; call me.

That's one too many letters. A simple 'un' prefix would suffice!

;)


That falls under the category of "website optimizations".  That happens in Phase Two which, is a separate billable.

/what, me cynical about computer consultants?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

