(Herald Scotland)   The last of the Desert Rats departs at 107   (heraldscotland.com) divider line
    Hero, Erwin Rommel, Second Battle of El Alamein, Mr Sinclair, Second World War, D-Day landings, passing of Jimmy Sinclair, Desert Rats, Jimmy's incredible story  
482 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 6:17 AM



CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
May Rommel always be in your dust.

/ RIP
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me reiterate. Rommel was NOT a great General. He was a dude that did what he was ordered to do without support. Or respect. And he was on the wrong side. Too bad he didn't kill Trump's protege.

/ Genghis Khan FTW.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just as the last of the heroes of WW2 die out, the honour, strength, respect, and leadership that their sacrifices gave to America is dying with them. This is not a coincidence.

RIP WW2 heroes, RIP America's great standing in the world.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My dad loved that show.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We were under fire from German 88s. We were firing 25 pounders - and it lasted a long time."

I have a feeling that's an understatement of the situation.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
RIP good sir.
Otherwise fark that dotgam cookies, asshat website.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: Just as the last of the heroes of WW2 die out, the honour, strength, respect, and leadership that their sacrifices gave to America is dying with them. This is not a coincidence.

RIP WW2 heroes, RIP America's great standing in the world.

OK, but the Desert Rats were British.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dragonchild: ChibiDebuHage: Just as the last of the heroes of WW2 die out, the honour, strength, respect, and leadership that their sacrifices gave to America is dying with them. This is not a coincidence.

RIP WW2 heroes, RIP America's great standing in the world.
OK, but the Desert Rats were British.


Was it over when Trump bombed Pearl Harbor? HELL NO.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a lot of (relatively recent) coverage of the battles in Europe while not a lot on the important battles in Africa.

/or the abuses that happened to the native people.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Was it over when Trump bombed Pearl Harbor?

What are you talking about?  Trump didn't bomb Pearl Harbor; he single-handedly defeated the Austro-Hungarian cavalry there.  His last charge up Hamburger Hill, Brown Bess in hand, is the highlight of many a Korean War documentary.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woodland Mice, Arctic Voles unavailable for comment.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "We were under fire from German 88s. We were firing 25 pounders - and it lasted a long time."

I have a feeling that's an understatement of the situation.


Those two are essentially the same bore diameter.  The 25 pounder had a bore of 87.6mm if I IIRC correctly.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, leave it to TDS sufferers to threadshiate a thread about a real hero who fought against real evil.

FARK, you always disappoint.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now maybe Hans Gudegast can concentrate on being Victor Newman without having to look over his shoulder all the time.

/Also RIP brown kneed guy
 
