(Central Missouri)   If you are Amish, do not do your rumspringa at the Lake of the Ozarks   (centralmoinfo.com) divider line
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The patient is currently self-isolating from the rest of the community."

It must feel bad to be shunned for testing positive for a virus.  What if this person is actually very devout?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I find rumspringa weird as a concept*.
I mean, I get how they want being part of the community/church/lifestyle to be a choice, that's fair enough, but the impression I get (read: might not be reality) is that it seems that adolescents are encouraged to run around and do wrong stuff. The word itself actually means "to run around". What if they get addicted, get pregnant or get someone else pregnant. It seems like such a risky approach, especially as (again, my impression) they have not been equipped to face such a world.

/*also as a word. I looked and its roots are from Pennsylvania German. I never knew there was such a thing. I mean I knew they moved there, but not that they acquired their own dialect.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Missouri will probably have a surge in cases because of huge parties at lake of the ozarks over the holiday.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, and I just recalled the picture of all of those people crowded swimming at the lake.
Now imagine them dispersing.
This will probably be known as the Ozarks' Vector.

/:(
 
