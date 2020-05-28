 Skip to content
(10 News)   Skateboarders are beginning to reclaim their natural habitat: Water parks   (10news.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a skate park in Quincy, MA that I always thought was cool it existed. Then about a month ago I was driving by and saw that they had torn it down. I thought, "What a shame."

So then I decided to see if there was a story about it and found that they were actually going to rebuild it. I thought, "Oh cool."

At the end of the story it said it was being rebuilt with money from the federal government and I thought, "Ha, not anymore."

Then last week I drove by and sure enough there were guys working on it. Setting up the forms to pour concrete.

I got my own thrill from this rollercoaster of a development.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"High 'N' Dry" Video
Youtube xVdnjfiGXz4

This video from last year is waaay better. It starts out with a pretty rough slam from Tony Hawk. He lands it around 7:15, but that's nothing compared to 8:43 when the dude says "f*ck physics" and does an upside down ollie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the first parks I skated at was Big O in Orange, CA.  It was trip dodging the supports of the water slides and the water leaking everywhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Earth is healing. We are the virus. :P
 
