 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   People are so desperate, they are hooking up without asking if the other has corona.. So, same as usual then   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 12:53 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like a little bigger.
Ain't no shame having curves ladies.
pikfly.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ballena. Nice.

Order a Latina girl one of those and get kicked in the nuts.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Ballena. Nice.

Order a Latina girl one of those and get kicked in the nuts.


:)  That is kind true.  It rather depends on the relationship and context.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing this won't affect Farkers.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd only do that for JLO.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't care had sex.

/cough
//worth it
 
Bob Down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Tell them... <cough>... DON'T CARE. HAD SEX!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Corona Sex Bubble is the newest swingers sub-category.
Or a really weird old one....
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Heavy Risk...
Youtube 7pIuaQsNbxU
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People are dumb, stupid and horny.  News at 11.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sarah said she and her beau were chatting 'pretty consistently throughout quarantine' after their scheduled date got canceled when the city went into lockdown.

'We actually ended up going for a socially-distanced date around a month ago,' she admitted. 'It was pretty clear to me that he had been taking all the necessary precautions, and I felt complete confidence in him when he said that he hadn't had any symptoms. So I thought, why not?"

This sounds reasonable.  I imagine face chatting with someone at random times at length for weeks and constantly seeing the same apartment in the background is re-assuring the other person isn't being a covidiot

This is far better to just going to five bars a night and snogging with a dozen randos.

I did like this ending line on the story:

"'Since then the sex has been pretty regular, and I don't have any regrets,' she added. 'I was going stir crazy living by myself and this has proven to be a perfect antidote.'

/plague sex is the best sex you will ever have for the rest of your life
//also the last sex you will have
///had sex
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.