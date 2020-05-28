 Skip to content
(MSN)   The Queen has apparently "banned" Monopoly from being played at home because "it gets too vicious"   (msn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should play a nice game of Scrabble with my G-ma.

Two of  the most upright people who just happen to be hard a nails.
Gut you like a fish with a look and an incomplete sentence.

Don't think the Queen doesn't understand how to play Monopoly. She owns the McDonalds next to BP.

That and She plays for higher stakes.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never played a game of monopoly with my sister that didn't end with her flinging the board to the floor.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Monoponucleosis.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich and powerful do not like to play Monopoly since, unlike in real life, they can go to jail.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not only does the Queen flip the board in a fit of rage, she also demands the family use real money which screws Charles since he doesn't know a goddam thing about currency.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? She must really not like it, she did that last year, too!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hated Monopoly from an early age because of 2 things.

1) How serious people take something that is determined by the roll of dice.
2) How farking boring it is.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

[Fark user image 850x385]


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think I have ever seen a game of monopoly actually finished in my life.
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In my circle, the game most likely to bring about an untimely death is Diplomacy.

It's all fun and games until the first alliance breaks apart....
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Charles hasn't gotten everyone to play his copy of Wings, or perhaps someone needs to get them a copy of Ticket to Ride or Takenoko. Santorini is good, but it tops out at three players. I think the Royals would enjoy Tokaido, but maybe the while tourism thing is close to home. Or just a copy of Azul.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/How do those Parker Brothers sleep at night?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

[Fark user image 850x385]


My dad's old college friend taught me the "all your forces in Panama, spread slowly but surely forever" strategy. We banned that pretty quickly.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It must remind her majesty of when she fought in the Boer wars.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The queen should play something more dangerous, like a 10 hour session of Western Empires.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I agree with dingo. It's perfectly OK to have hundreds of ' colonies ' all over the world.
Fark off old bat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flipping the board while yelling at your family is perfectly normal, fark you!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

poncelet: In my circle, the game most likely to bring about an untimely death is Diplomacy.

It's all fun and games until the first alliance breaks apart....


I played it twice. In college. A game where you must lie and betray is strange and insidious. We taught my young nephews to play Kakenlaker Poker and it was exactly like that Ricky Gervais movie The Invention of Lying. I felt like a secondary snake in Eden. It was terrible.
 
vitalogygirl [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

[Fark user image 850x385]


Banned. Brings back the memory of losing India.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've started more games of Diplomacy than I can remember.

I've never finished a game of Diplomacy.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'According to Express,...'

fyi: Express is an entertaining UK rag... but wouldn't vouch for its veracity.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Not only does the Queen flip the board in a fit of rage, she also demands the family use real money which screws Charles since he doesn't know a goddam thing about currency.


Real money, nothing.  They play with real properties.

/with the London version, they're all just out the front gate anyway
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Flipping the board while yelling at your family is perfectly normal, fark you!


It's like a hockey fight, they've actually started to include it in the rules.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vicious? It practically becomes anarchy in the U.K.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, Monopoly is also banned in my house, but that's because it's just a really, really shiatty game.

It's almost completely deterministic, based on random rolls, with a too-long playtime and player elimination.  The only player agency is trading.  Even building isn't really a choice - it's "can you afford houses on these properties?  Yes? Then buy them".

You want rolling dice and trading?  Play Catan.
You want a good family-friendly intro game?  Azul, Splendor, Kingdomino, even Wingspan.

Now if you'll excuse me I'll just be over here murdering people in Root.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too bad my Mom passed away (at age 95). She was ruthless at Monopoly and Sequence and would give HM a run for her money. Mom was much more devious than vicious.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never play Monopoly with other billionaires I guess?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry is another great game for which to piss off your fellow family members.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Were they trying to use a real Corgi in place of the dog token?
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


My god you do have a gif for damn near every possible situation.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monopoly seems to ge a better computer game than a board game. Only because in the aughts I played with my cousins via the Yahoo games stuff.

Why? Because unlike in real life, no matter how much I pulled out the rules book about auctioning properties no one wanted to buy, or trading, everyone just pillowforts thier money and the game takes more turns than RISK. The web browser would kinda of force you to do stuff that was in the rules.

Also, the game is meant to be shiatty, but some people don't know it's history and get mega salty that they got screwed through no fault of thier own. Shoots and ladders for adults.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: ababyatemydingo: I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

[Fark user image 850x385]

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]


TBF, you can totally kick ass at that when you play as England.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't the queen literally the biggest landowner in England?
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I hated Monopoly from an early age because of 2 things.

1) How serious people take something that is determined by the roll of dice.
2) How farking boring it is.


How, if you play with at least 5 buddies buddies, at least ONE will grab some cash from the bank and hide it under the board (I hide some of my LEGIT cash so the other players don't know my financials).

And one asshole will go bankrupt, know he or she has no chance of winning after all the damn fire sales, and decide to FU to everyone else by giving Boardwalk, Park Place, and the damn Orange or Greens to whoever they got bankrupted by in exchange for debt forgiveness and a 500 dollar bill.

At least I do...fark I want to sit around waiting to do something else while two players go back and fourth? 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: albuquerquehalsey: ababyatemydingo: I'm assuming this game is totally fine in their household:

[Fark user image 850x385]

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]

TBF, you can totally kick ass at that when you play as England.


Never underestimate Turkey!
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shout out to Circular Reasoning, one of the simplest but seriously fun games I've played in ages:
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

Even my hardcore tactical game friends enjoy it.  No randomness at all.  Games run 10-20 minutes, but it's only for up to four players.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if she allows this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Soupman Cumeth: yakmans_dad: I hated Monopoly from an early age because of 2 things.

1) How serious people take something that is determined by the roll of dice.
2) How farking boring it is.

How, if you play with at least 5 buddies buddies, at least ONE will grab some cash from the bank and hide it under the board (I hide some of my LEGIT cash so the other players don't know my financials).

And one asshole will go bankrupt, know he or she has no chance of winning after all the damn fire sales, and decide to FU to everyone else by giving Boardwalk, Park Place, and the damn Orange or Greens to whoever they got bankrupted by in exchange for debt forgiveness and a 500 dollar bill.

At least I do...fark I want to sit around waiting to do something else while two players go back and fourth? 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻


I read an old ass strategy guide for monopoly which was quite comprehensive. It isn't just a roll of the dice-there are properties which you have a much greater chance of landing on. Also rents don't scale evenly across the board with property prices; even more so when they are developed. Though bad properties (say you have both utilities, or a shiatty monopoly) can usually net you a good return if you trade with a player who doesn't know better.

And who the hell else do you know who read a Monopoly strategy guide from I'm guessing the 70's lol.

If you want to know more, just ask.
 
