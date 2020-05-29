 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Why isn't there a Wisconsin tag? 'Bar May Finally End 43-Year-Old Tradition of Screening Porn on Weekends'   (vice.com) divider line
16
    More: Giggity, Lap dance, Strip club, Wisconsin bar, Madison, Wisconsin, Gene Bennett, Striptease, Sex industry, late owner of Bennett  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's better than a gay bar. You can put that in the farking paper if you want."

THE F*CK IS THAT SUPPOSED TO MEAN?
DROP DEAD B*TCH!
Oh wait, he did.
/carry on
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't imagine going to a dive bar on a Sunday morn, choking down some awful dive-bar fare, getting liquored up on cheap alcohol and then awkwardly watch hard core porn with people I don't or barely know.  What's the point in watching porn you aren't going to crank down to?

Even that tradition pales to what appears to be a corona celebration.  Three Wisconsin "strippers" that let you lick stuff off of them and then pay extra to go behind a tarp for a private lap dance AKA a three finger jerk off session.

I'm no prude.  In fact I'm typing this as Mistress Saphira is weeing on my back while I lick the bottom of her high-heeled boots.  But I feel like I need a shower after reading that article.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB....I once went to a winery where the owner suddenly decided to show an NC-17 movie on the wall.

It was great....and he makes some damn fine wines...like "Pistolero".  If you want to check it out, it's El Corazon in Walla Walla, WA.

And if you want to check out the movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I can't imagine going to a dive bar on a Sunday morn, choking down some awful dive-bar fare, getting liquored up on cheap alcohol and then awkwardly watch hard core porn with people I don't or barely know.  What's the point in watching porn you aren't going to crank down to?



I visited my friend in Portland one time in the late 2000's and as we're driving around, he says I'm hungry lets go to a deli I know. We went to this place and I ended up eating a turkey sandwich while looking at full bare taco a foot from my face. Only in Portland...
/CSB
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and his friends once took me to some bar in Chicago for lunch. I forget the name of the place but it was supposed to be "hip" and "trendy." It had old motorcycles half buried upright in planters in front of the bar. They went on and on about how cook it was. I looked around and I saw a handful of actual bikers and the rest of the place was mostly a bunch of yuppies wearing Dr. Martins and reasonably dark shirts. My brother's girlfriend at one point said, "On such and such day they show porn." Man, I rolled my eyes so hard at that comment that I was looking down my own throat. Th food was halfway decent, but it was nowhere near good enough to make up for all the posers who were blazing a trail for hipsters and pretty much nothing about the place induced me to ever want to go back.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snargi: LordBeavis: I can't imagine going to a dive bar on a Sunday morn, choking down some awful dive-bar fare, getting liquored up on cheap alcohol and then awkwardly watch hard core porn with people I don't or barely know.  What's the point in watching porn you aren't going to crank down to?


I visited my friend in Portland one time in the late 2000's and as we're driving around, he says I'm hungry lets go to a deli I know. We went to this place and I ended up eating a turkey sandwich while looking at full bare taco a foot from my face. Only in Portland...
/CSB


😮😮😮😮😮😮😮
411 just in case I'm ever there
 
acouvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: CSB....I once went to a winery where the owner suddenly decided to show an NC-17 movie on the wall.

It was great....and he makes some damn fine wines...like "Pistolero".  If you want to check it out, it's El Corazon in Walla Walla, WA.

And if you want to check out the movie:

[Fark user image 425x637]


not really nc17... that movie is either rated R or NR (depending on the version).

To get an idea how tame it is, yes. Its on Netflix.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snargi: LordBeavis: I can't imagine going to a dive bar on a Sunday morn, choking down some awful dive-bar fare, getting liquored up on cheap alcohol and then awkwardly watch hard core porn with people I don't or barely know.  What's the point in watching porn you aren't going to crank down to?


I visited my friend in Portland one time in the late 2000's and as we're driving around, he says I'm hungry lets go to a deli I know. We went to this place and I ended up eating a turkey sandwich while looking at full bare taco a foot from my face. Only in Portland...
/CSB


The Acropolis, where I once saw the most talented pole dancer I've ever seen in my life, has steaks and a full salad bar going on at least 30 years.

She should have been in the goddamn Olympics in any state of dress.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I can't imagine going to a dive bar on a Sunday morn, choking down some awful dive-bar fare, getting liquored up on cheap alcohol and then awkwardly watch hard core porn with people I don't or barely know.  What's the point in watching porn you aren't going to crank down to?

Even that tradition pales to what appears to be a corona celebration.  Three Wisconsin "strippers" that let you lick stuff off of them and then pay extra to go behind a tarp for a private lap dance AKA a three finger jerk off session.

I'm no prude.  In fact I'm typing this as Mistress Saphira is weeing on my back while I lick the bottom of her high-heeled boots.  But I feel like I need a shower after reading that article.


So....is Mistress Sephira booking appointments? I'm trying to set up a uh...bachelor party, yeah, that's it, a bachelor party.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine what a set of 3 Wisconsin industrial area dive bar strippers/lap dancers who work the weekend morning porn show shift look l---wait, strike that.

I'm trying to forget what I imagine a set of 3 Wisconsin industrial area dive bar strippers/lap dancers who work the weekend morning porn show shift look like.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm trying to imagine what a set of 3 Wisconsin industrial area dive bar strippers/lap dancers who work the weekend morning porn show shift look l---wait, strike that.

I'm trying to forget what I imagine a set of 3 Wisconsin industrial area dive bar strippers/lap dancers who work the weekend morning porn show shift look like.


themistressofhorror.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: My brother and his friends once took me to some bar in Chicago for lunch. I forget the name of the place but it was supposed to be "hip" and "trendy." It had old motorcycles half buried upright in planters in front of the bar. They went on and on about how cook it was. I looked around and I saw a handful of actual bikers and the rest of the place was mostly a bunch of yuppies wearing Dr. Martins and reasonably dark shirts. My brother's girlfriend at one point said, "On such and such day they show porn." Man, I rolled my eyes so hard at that comment that I was looking down my own throat. Th food was halfway decent, but it was nowhere near good enough to make up for all the posers who were blazing a trail for hipsters and pretty much nothing about the place induced me to ever want to go back.


Twisted Spoke
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

acouvis: The_Sponge: CSB....I once went to a winery where the owner suddenly decided to show an NC-17 movie on the wall.

It was great....and he makes some damn fine wines...like "Pistolero".  If you want to check it out, it's El Corazon in Walla Walla, WA.

And if you want to check out the movie:

[Fark user image 425x637]

not really nc17... that movie is either rated R or NR (depending on the version).

To get an idea how tame it is, yes. Its on Netflix.


So I know R movies can have full frontal nudity, what does it take to make a film NC17, just more nudity?
I can't imagine what's the next step up without becoming x-rated.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beatcha butter here!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I can't imagine going to a dive bar...getting liquored up and then awkwardly watching hard core porn with people that I don't know.


People have their kinks, even when we don't approve of them.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: My brother and his friends once took me to some bar in Chicago for lunch. I forget the name of the place but it was supposed to be "hip" and "trendy." It had old motorcycles half buried upright in planters in front of the bar. They went on and on about how cook it was. I looked around and I saw a handful of actual bikers and the rest of the place was mostly a bunch of yuppies wearing Dr. Martins and reasonably dark shirts. My brother's girlfriend at one point said, "On such and such day they show porn." Man, I rolled my eyes so hard at that comment that I was looking down my own throat. Th food was halfway decent, but it was nowhere near good enough to make up for all the posers who were blazing a trail for hipsters and pretty much nothing about the place induced me to ever want to go back.


If you go back, make sure to bring a sign so you can more easily inform the neighborhood residents about what kind of clothes they should be wearing.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.