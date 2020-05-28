 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Is calling it a melee instead of a civil unrest just being Minnesota nice? As violence moves into St Paul and the national guard is called this is your official Fark what the hell is happening in the Twin Cities thread
    More: Live, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
follow Unicorn Riot for a live stream of the protest
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a surprise clearance sale.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This rules
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is sadly going to be bad.

Everyone already on edge due to COVID.

Economy going south.

Another police murder of a black man caught on video.

Understandable anger from the protesters.

Assholes will use this as an excuse to loot and burn. (And don't think there will not be people doing it just to make the protesters look bad)
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark funnied that?

Asshole.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Video of lots of tear gas at St Paul Target.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/1​2​66132260958416902?s=20
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You love to see it folks.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/12​6​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe


Yeah I watched that live.

The same guy basically did an "I have black friends" justification of delaying charges.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe

Yeah I watched that live.

The same guy basically did an "I have black friends" justification of delaying charges.


'There's other evidence, that we won't show you, that totes exists.'
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't blame the protesters being angry one farking bit.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DA is literally the only person responsible for this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe


Oh that's going to go over well.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The DA is literally the only person responsible for this.


That 2 hour late press conference that gave ZERO info was ridiculous
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe

Yeah I watched that live.

The same guy basically did an "I have black friends" justification of delaying charges.


Did you hear his line where he said, "the African community"? Does he know which country he's in?

Those are American citizens the cops are murdering.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: cameroncrazy1984: The DA is literally the only person responsible for this.

That 2 hour late press conference that gave ZERO info was ridiculous


Yeah it's like, there's already riots. Ya think if you had exculpatory evidence you would've shown it by now.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://minnesota.liveuamap.com/
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe

Yeah I watched that live.

The same guy basically did an "I have black friends" justification of delaying charges.

Did you hear his line where he said, "the African community"? Does he know which country he's in?

Those are American citizens the cops are murdering.


Yep. I definitely heard that. He is not used to saying African-American, clearly.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe

Yeah I watched that live.

The same guy basically did an "I have black friends" justification of delaying charges.

Did you hear his line where he said, "the African community"? Does he know which country he's in?

Those are American citizens the cops are murdering.


Dude is probably one of those "people" that starts off a surprising number of sentences with "I'm not racist, but"
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St Paul scanner feed
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Napa just got burned.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deploying tear gas at Target
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I don't blame the protesters being angry one farking bit.


A few weeks ago you watched armed white people storm a government building in Michigan.

And then the police open fire on you. You should be furious. Like burning shiat to the ground furious.

Now I think it's well known that I'd take each and every gun off each and every one of you. But that being unrealistic, black people in America need to arm themselves to the teeth and open carry at all protests.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are openly begging other cops on the scanner for leadership to come up with solutions out there.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I don't blame the protesters being angry one farking bit.

A few weeks ago you watched armed white people storm a government building in Michigan.

And then the police open fire on you. You should be furious. Like burning shiat to the ground furious.

Now I think it's well known that I'd take each and every gun off each and every one of you. But that being unrealistic, black people in America need to arm themselves to the teeth and open carry at all protests.


It will take an armed black group peacefully protesting while open carrying, and then being gunned down en masse to open some eyes.

Nah, who the fark am I kidding.

The MAGATs would cheer it on.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Good news everyone:

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/126​6136952874696709?s=19

NEW: Minnesota prosecutor says video showing George Floyd's death is "terrible" but says there's "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" https://t.co/X3hzxQJtfe


Yeah, I saw that too - what a crock of shiat!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Gubbo: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I don't blame the protesters being angry one farking bit.

A few weeks ago you watched armed white people storm a government building in Michigan.

And then the police open fire on you. You should be furious. Like burning shiat to the ground furious.

Now I think it's well known that I'd take each and every gun off each and every one of you. But that being unrealistic, black people in America need to arm themselves to the teeth and open carry at all protests.

It will take an armed black group peacefully protesting while open carrying, and then being gunned down en masse to open some eyes.

Nah, who the fark am I kidding.

The MAGATs would cheer it on.


I agree with you entirely on all of that.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird story: a woman is claiming her car was shot at, she jumped out, the car kept rolling along.  Cops on site 'havent found any brass', sound v doubtful of her story.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSNBC was talking to a guy who's running for a local office.  He was saying someone got stabbed and someone else was detaining him.  They called the police to go apprehend the stabber, and that's when the rock pelting started.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.


You mean dressing up all in black while running around with an open umbrella on a sunny day isn't what Antifa does?!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.


WTAF?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?


https://twitter.com/seanxsolo/status/​1​266092439602896898?s=21
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.


Yeah, shiat stirrers always take advantage here to make the protesting side look bad.

Is it definitely a cop though? That is the only part I am skeptical about, only because how was it shown to be a cop?

Not saying it is not possible, as cops generally tend to be scum.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?


There are plainclothes units, aka 'agent provocateurs', openly discussed on the scanners.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?

https://twitter.com/seanxsolo/status/1​266092439602896898?s=21


Ahh, question answered

FArking pigs
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

Yeah, shiat stirrers always take advantage here to make the protesting side look bad.

Is it definitely a cop though? That is the only part I am skeptical about, only because how was it shown to be a cop?

Not saying it is not possible, as cops generally tend to be scum.


The open umbrella seems like something 'Mr. NotACop' would definitely bring to a protest.  Cops tend to be not very bright, and would absolutely read how 'antifa is defeating drones with umbrellas' and think this is what they meant.

However, hard proof?  Not yet.  Watch that video and decide for yourself what's more likely.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: AdmirableSnackbar: OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?

https://twitter.com/seanxsolo/status/1​266092439602896898?s=21

Ahh, question answered

FArking pigs


And yet nobody's gonna do anything to change anything. Our political class gobbles cop knob and don't care about their citizens dying.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: AdmirableSnackbar: OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?

https://twitter.com/seanxsolo/status/1​266092439602896898?s=21

Ahh, question answered

FArking pigs

And yet nobody's gonna do anything to change anything. Our political class gobbles cop knob and don't care about their citizens dying.


Agent provocateurs date back to the 19th century.  They aren't going anywhere.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The DA is literally the only person responsible for this.


That is not quite true.

Both the FBI and DOJ can investigate for civil rights violations or any other Federal law.
In addition, both agencies can investigate if requested to do so by the Governor.

I believe, but do not know,
The Mayor can request assistance from the FBI. The FBI then seeks DOJ guidance as to if or any Federal charges???
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already triaging fires - decided to let one not threatening any structures just burn itself out.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: cameroncrazy1984: The DA is literally the only person responsible for this.

That is not quite true.

Both the FBI and DOJ can investigate for civil rights violations or any other Federal law.
In addition, both agencies can investigate if requested to do so by the Governor.

I believe, but do not know,
The Mayor can request assistance from the FBI. The FBI then seeks DOJ guidance as to if or any Federal charges???


This ain't the DOJ to vigorously investigate civil rights violations, y'know?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiats gonna be bad tonight.  That mob is primed.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: AdmirableSnackbar: OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: There's video of a cop dressed up as a protester breaking windows with a hammer and being run off by citizens from earlier today going around on the twitters.

WTAF?

https://twitter.com/seanxsolo/status/1​266092439602896898?s=21

Ahh, question answered

FArking pigs

And yet nobody's gonna do anything to change anything. Our political class gobbles cop knob and don't care about their citizens dying.


The problem is the ingrained institutional racism. Unfortunately that goes beyond political parties and is going to always be the hardest problem to fix in this country.

It makes me sad, angry, and disgusted all at once because I have no idea what can ever be done to get past it.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
University and Syndicate intersection seems to be a hotbed tonight, possible structure fire there right now.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Support/backup calls are already getting queued.  Meaning resources are already getting overwhelmed.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireworks are being deployed against the cops south of University & Syndicate
 
