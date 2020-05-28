 Skip to content
(Patheos)   One Million Moms: If you watch Pixar movies, you are a sinner   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
58
58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These Christian busy-bodies and know-it-alls crack me up with their hypocrisy. So because a movie has a gay character, it's a sin.

Yet they defend a man who bragged about cheating employees, ripping off customers, and boasted about his sexual appetite and even said he would fark his own daughter.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look.

Just because I write Cars erotic fan fiction doesn't mean I'm some kind of "sinner" or "deviant" or "monster who has to stay at least 500 feet away from movie theaters."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Monica Cole, the never-seen Mom that runs this group, also urged member(s) to sign a petition for Disney to "remove the short film Out immediately from its online streaming service Disney+."

Like her name isn't Karen.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Million" moms are sinners too. Just sayin'
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I read the last time One Million Moms, (overstated by 999,999), gave a sermon from Mount Bigot it was only 1 woman who ever spoke the press.  In fact, it only 1 person running the entire group, with a lie for a name.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, if you're upset about the gay characters in Pixar movies, just fast forward past the six seconds they're on screen.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

growinthings: From what I read the last time One Million Moms, (overstated by 999,999), gave a sermon from Mount Bigot it was only 1 woman who ever spoke the press.  In fact, it only 1 person running the entire group, with a lie for a name.


I speak for One Billion Bros. I'm quite the influencer
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This woman again?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/monica-col​e-44633260
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't really watch animated Disney but aren't the Frozen girls "together"?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One mom.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I don't really watch animated Disney but aren't the Frozen girls "together"?


They're sisters, you deve.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady, I was a dinner long before Pixar was founded, and so were you.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mugato: I don't really watch animated Disney but aren't the Frozen girls "together"?

They're sisters, you deve.


Oh. Like like I said I didn't see it but all the merchandise looks like they're special friends.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: From what I read the last time One Million Moms, (overstated by 999,999), gave a sermon from Mount Bigot it was only 1 woman who ever spoke the press.  In fact, it only 1 person running the entire group, with a lie for a name.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One Million Moms is really 15 dudes with a shiatty botnet.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: These Christian busy-bodies and know-it-alls crack me up with their hypocrisy. So because a movie has a gay character, it's a sin.

Yet they defend a man who bragged about cheating employees, ripping off customers, and boasted about his sexual appetite and even said he would fark his own daughter.


Why are you obsessed with Lot?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shut.  The f*ck. Up.  Karen.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ahhhhh!!!  Don't look directly into her eyes.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
American Taliban got to Taliban.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: "Million" moms are sinners too. Just sayin'


Hhmmm. Just what kind of sinners?
 
Phionix [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I usually have high tolerance for these people, but I lost all patience with these guys when I heard they sent death threats to the 5-year-old from Good Luck Charlie.

Like, I don't even think Westboro did that.

Goddammit.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 293x150]

Ahhhhh!!!  Don't look directly into her eyes.


She looks like she was born near Innsmouth.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.


I wanna party with you folk.
 
Phionix [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.


American Moana or Italian Moana?
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember that book in the bible where the two sisters wanted to get pregnant so they get their dad drunk and raped him?

Thats still cool, right?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just in case some didn't know, but One Million Moms is an old man and his older father.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
REEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Don't let your kids watch it if you don't agree with the content and subject matter. Pretty simple.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yet, you vote for the Orange Baboon. Then again, logic isn't your strong suit, is it?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Circusdog320: "Million" moms are sinners too. Just sayin'

Hhmmm. Just what kind of sinners?


"Million Moms" is the porn version of Cannonball Run
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.

I wanna party with you folk.


I got time to dig an extra hole.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aren't they the ones that march for gun control?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Two million adj_m's say it's perfectly fine to drink half a bottle of scotch while watching a pixar movie alone with the lights off and failing to not cry.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah..... How about you bunch a concerned geniuses clean up your own religion first......
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: a_room_with_a_moose: I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.

I wanna party with you folk.

I got time to dig an extra hole.


The way my sciatica has been treating me, it might be worth it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Karen police
They live in a cul de sac 
The Karen police
They ain't no fun in bed
The Karen police
They're coming to harass me
Oh no
 
patowen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: Benevolent Misanthrope: Mugato: I don't really watch animated Disney but aren't the Frozen girls "together"?

They're sisters, you deve.

Oh. Like like I said I didn't see it but all the merchandise looks like they're special friends.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Disney is clearly supporting unbiblical values and promoting sin to children. We need to stand together to preserve the innocence of our children."

Man; 30 seconds on my D drive would make her face melt, Raiders of the Lost Ark style.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're a few moms short of a million.
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
whenever I see this kind of BS, I wonder whether the righteous people in question know that King James, the man who brought them the King James Bible, was gay, and how they rationalize worshiping his bible.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What I'm objecting to is reducing movie titles to prepositions.

If
Up
Out

What's next? "To"? And what will its sequel be called? "To 2"?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I May Be Crazy But...: a_room_with_a_moose: I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.

I wanna party with you folk.

I got time to dig an extra hole.

The way my sciatica has been treating me, it might be worth it.


What can I say except, "you're welcome."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't forget about bugs in drag
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am fairly pedestrian, but with a few links. That said, WHY DO YOU CARE WHAT TWO (or however many) CONSENTING ADULTS DO IN PRIVATE?

"I like having sex with the tailpipe of my car in my garage."
Ok, you do your thing, but I would have a forest of aloe vera plants on hand.

"I like dressing up in a bunny costume and drilling someone in a Grover costume".
15 years ago I would have thought you were weird, but it is a lot more prevalent than I thought. Bring Lysol, powders, and perfumes/ colognes. You will be forking in outfits made mainly out of absorbent material.

Gay/ lesbian couple? Generally don't notice.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
get off my planet, biatch
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "Disney is clearly supporting unbiblical values and promoting sin to children. We need to stand together to preserve the innocence of our children."

Man; 30 seconds on my D drive would make her face melt, Raiders of the Lost Ark style.


I read that as umbilical values. Apron strings, but to extreme.
 
almejita
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shostie: Look.

Just because I write Cars erotic fan fiction doesn't mean I'm some kind of "sinner" or "deviant" or "monster who has to stay at least 500 feet away from movie theaters."


Ok, just because I named my used car lat "Sexy new cars for Shostie' doesn't mean it was entrapment, you should never have put your penis in the tailpipe. And that's why the stay away order happened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Am I to understand that a woman is speaking out publicly on religion? I dunno, better check Leviticus.
 
almejita
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: So it's the fact that we're watching Moana that makes my wife and me sinners.  I thought it was that I was farking her while she snorts blow off a hooker's ass.  Or possibly that we later bury the hooker in the backyard to make the roses grow better.


Who told you that was a sin?
Because they are liars and fatmouths.

Oh, maybe they thought you put the dead hooker in the yard after putting the dead hooker in a vat of acid or lye, because that could really mess up your yard.  What with all the acid and lye.
 
