(The Onion)   The Onion's unbeaten streak continues   (theonion.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]


Who's the 65.2B guy?
 
bobtheme: AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]

Who's the 65.2B guy?


Larry Page. You may know him from Google.
 
Damn The Onion is good.

I might have onion soup for dinner tonight in honour of their stable genius. When fools shouting "fake news" at all real news becomes "news" then only satire is pure and true, and perhaps only a few tautologies and "eternal truths" survive the knee jerk defenisive of the real propaganda-mongers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]


Behold! "Their" plutocrats. Not shown:  Trumps, Kushners, Kochs, Koors, Hunts, Waltons, DeVoses, Princes, and other "Our" plutocrats. It's hagiography and demonology, not Das Kapital.
 
How's your Mellon Scaiffe doing since the Mellons disowned him and left him Richard Scaiffe?

The Vast Right Wing Konspiracy seems to be a lot vasters and more overtly fascist than it used to be, long time ago, say, pre-January 2020.

Oh, how we laughed at Clinton when they went after her and Bill. Trump was still kissing Clinton ass during every photo opportunity in those days. It's hard to believe it was only 2015.
 
brantgoose: How's your Mellon Scaiffe doing since the Mellons disowned him and left him Richard Scaiffe?


I mean, he's dead and his heirs are fighting over the scraps he left behind.
 
Who's the lady?  And... is she married?  Asking for a friend...
 
OldRod: Who's the lady?  And... is she married?  Asking for a friend...


Believe it or not, somebody somewhere is sick of her shiat.
 
OldRod: Who's the lady?  And... is she married?  Asking for a friend...


Mrs. Jobs?
 
I shouldn't have laughed at that but I did.
 
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


/when the burn is so savage it's like you bit into the slice before it had a chance to cool off.
//well-played, Onion, well-played.
 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Those billionaires are just doing what they have to do to survive.
 
fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]


I am very much in the "fark the police" camp re: what's going on in Minneapolis... but these tweets don't exactly mean it's cool to loot that store.
 
NateAsbestos: fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]

I am very much in the "fark the police" camp re: what's going on in Minneapolis... but these tweets don't exactly mean it's cool to loot that store.


Eh.  They're insured.
 
brantgoose: AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]

Behold! "Their" plutocrats. Not shown:  Trumps, Kushners, Kochs, Koors, Hunts, Waltons, DeVoses, Princes, and other "Our" plutocrats. It's hagiography and demonology, not Das Kapital.


9&10 are Kochs
 
I am still shaking my head at the looting. I mean if you are going to loot be smart about it.  Don't go after the local businesses when the police were the ones doing this. Be fair.  Go and loot the police station
 
Sin'sHero  OldRod: Who's the lady?  And... is she married?  Asking for a friend...

Mrs. Jobs?


I've got a couple jobs for her.

IYKWIMAITTYD
 
Yeah... And ask any of them - do the penis pills work??

/Priorities
 
Wow someone plowed with a car in Denver?!?
 
fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]


In retrospect, the low corporate investment and high security appear to have been fully merited.
 
NateAsbestos: fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]

I am very much in the "fark the police" camp re: what's going on in Minneapolis... but these tweets don't exactly mean it's cool to loot that store.


Maybe Target should go ahead and ask for those farkers to be arrested then.
 
johndalek: I am still shaking my head at the looting. I mean if you are going to loot be smart about it.  Don't go after the local businesses when the police were the ones doing this. Be fair.  Go and loot the police station


They did tonight, it's a smoldering mess right now.
 
The fusillade762: NateAsbestos: fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]

I am very much in the "fark the police" camp re: what's going on in Minneapolis... but these tweets don't exactly mean it's cool to loot that store.

Eh.  They're insured.

So it doesn't count as a loss if it's paid by an insurance company? Interesting. Perhaps I'll go out and steal a nice Ferrari tonight, since it's undoubtedly insured and thus stealing it doesn't hurt anybody
 
NateAsbestos: fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 504x473]

I am very much in the "fark the police" camp re: what's going on in Minneapolis... but these tweets don't exactly mean it's cool to loot that store.


I think the point of the article is that looting on a far greater scale than the people in Minneapolis could hope to achieve is standard practice in America and is 100% legal because the vulture capitalists who do it bribe the lawmakers, which is also legal because they bribe the judges.
 
brantgoose: AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]

Behold! "Their" plutocrats. Not shown:  Trumps, Kushners, Kochs, Koors, Hunts, Waltons, DeVoses, Princes, and other "Our" plutocrats. It's hagiography and demonology, not Das Kapital.


Take a look at the bolded name and then the photo lineup again.
 
Spermbot: brantgoose: AdmirableSnackbar: bthom37: [Fark user image 425x218]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x510]

Behold! "Their" plutocrats. Not shown:  Trumps, Kushners, Kochs, Koors, Hunts, Waltons, DeVoses, Princes, and other "Our" plutocrats. It's hagiography and demonology, not Das Kapital.

Take a look at the bolded name and then the photo lineup again.


Maybe they don't know that one of those fark-brothers died a few months back.
 
OldRod: Who's the lady?  And... is she married?  Asking for a friend...


The former Mrs. Bezos?
 
