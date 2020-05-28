 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Come visit the Furball Farm Cat Sanctuary, a place where every unwanted feline bad a** gets love on Caturday   (newsweek.com) divider line
480
    More: Caturday, American films, Cat, The Garage, real name Tyler Marvets, Furball Farm Cat Sanctuary, photo of cat Milo, unwanted cats, Reddit user  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 30 May 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



480 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone's charging up for Caturday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Someone's charging up for Caturday

[Fark user image 850x637]


So...much...fluffystuffs...
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

coronavirus: Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?[Fark user image 850x1133]


Welcome to The Clowder, Kona!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: [Fark user image 640x284]


*waves at JB*
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

born_yesterday: Mudd's woman: Someone's charging up for Caturday

[Fark user image 850x637]

So...much...fluffystuffs...


He is a floofbomb.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

coronavirus: Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?[Fark user image 850x1133]


Kona is beautiful!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nadia decided to check out one of the carriers that was up on a shelf.
I guess she found it comfortable despite its...notoriety  ; - )
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

coronavirus: Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?[Fark user image 850x1133]


Welcome, Kona! I'd say "welcome, coronavirus!" but...no, coronavirus is not welcome in my house ;-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 828x898]


All those cats are always troublemakers :-)
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: [Fark user image 640x284]

*waves at JB*


wave back
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"There is no such thing as a bad cat."

- Father Feline-agan
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Billy Liar: "There is no such thing as a bad cat."

- Father Feline-agan


User name fits, :-) joking
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finished another floor in the house. Woodrow approves. Maybe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]


Dang, I think you need to get Salem some relaxing lessons :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: Finished another floor in the house. Woodrow approves. Maybe.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Why is it nobody ever says their cat has an approving Stare? :-)
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
https://twitter.com/coarmena/status/1​2​61909782329352197/photo/3
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Another dead mouse in the kitchen this morning. Good kitty. We know it's coming because she spends a lot of time on the floor staring at the refrigerator. The mice are in the walls and attic. The refrigerator cubby is their route to freedom. Unlike last time the head was still attached. Good kitty.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: BlousyBrown: Finished another floor in the house. Woodrow approves. Maybe.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Why is it nobody ever says their cat has an approving Stare? :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: Fark that Pixel: BlousyBrown: Finished another floor in the house. Woodrow approves. Maybe.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Why is it nobody ever says their cat has an approving Stare? :-)

[Fark user image image 425x566]


She's a snooty lil biatch.
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Chicago (white sox, get it?). This is how he stayed for almost two hours when I made him wear a collar. Not even his squeaky chicken helped.

Fark user imageView Full Size



And here he is once he started looking at me again:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And how he looks normally:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Another dead mouse in the kitchen this morning. Good kitty. We know it's coming because she spends a lot of time on the floor staring at the refrigerator. The mice are in the walls and attic. The refrigerator cubby is their route to freedom. Unlike last time the head was still attached. Good kitty.


good kitty!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

etoof: This is Chicago (white sox, get it?). This is how he stayed for almost two hours when I made him wear a collar. Not even his squeaky chicken helped.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


And here he is once he started looking at me again:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

And how he looks normally:

[Fark user image 850x1133]


When we rescued Salsa from a lady who wanted to get rid of them because her Landlord said too many pets.  She had a permanent scar around her neck because of a collar and even though we tried breakaway collars for a short period of time by the time I saw that I had already decided that no collars for my kitties
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Woody wants to brag because I'm bored. He's been to all these  places.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And troy!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

etoof: This is Chicago (white sox, get it?). This is how he stayed for almost two hours when I made him wear a collar. Not even his squeaky chicken helped.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


And here he is once he started looking at me again:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

And how he looks normally:

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Hi Chicago!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: etoof: This is Chicago (white sox, get it?). This is how he stayed for almost two hours when I made him wear a collar. Not even his squeaky chicken helped.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


And here he is once he started looking at me again:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

And how he looks normally:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Hi Chicago!


what Mitch said!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The gang catching some rays.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


I interrupted Khaleesi plotting with the yard monsters to take over the world......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh shiat, we are out!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a good shot, but Big Momma Toot and Goober Pea are quite becoming friends.....

Next post covers the un-fun stuff, I had to take one for the team
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

Dang, I think you need to get Salem some relaxing lessons :-)


Poor baby is so stressed out! :D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

coronavirus: Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?[Fark user image 850x1133]


She's beautiful!  congrats!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh I forgot, I still can't assemble my Booboo correctly:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The next shot is of my right foot, taken at the doctors office yesterday.  Look at the bone on the right, the diagonal break and jagged edge:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was taking Goober Pea out to go potty like I usually do Saturday morning about 3:00 in the morning.  Going down the stairs, she started wiggling and tried to jump.  I took my hand off the stair railing and held her tighter and missed a step.

I've been told it'll likely need to be surgically repaired, I'll find out at Ortho tomorrow.  Called a 5th metatarsal fracture. I'm in a boot and yakked up on pain pills.   But, my little girl is ok.   She knew at once that I was messed up, started running in circles around me (never seen her do that).

Love her to death:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, enough with the negative waves, in about 6-8 weeks I'll be alrite.  I can still run a clutch, and drive some for the time being.

Hope you all are well 🕉
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

coronavirus: Kona the kitten's first Caturday in our home. Welcome home you awesome fuzzball... also, she answers the question: Can coronavirus get a cat?[Fark user image 850x1133]


Welcome, Kona!  *purr*
 
Displayed 50 of 480 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.