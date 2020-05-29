 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week: Recreate a movie poster using MSPaint, Photoshop, etc (open now for entries)
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our creativity theme this week: Recreate an existing movie poster using MSPaint, Photoshop, etc

Here's my own super-detailed reimagining of the iconic E.T. poster:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on the full site (not mobile), check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post. If you're on mobile, for now report your posted entry using the radioactive button on the right side and we'll enable voting for you.

Rules:
All votable entries follow the theme requirements and be created for this contest.

This week's theme to follow is: Recreate an existing movie poster using MSPaint, Photoshop, etc.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
california19842000 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

:D
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ms painted
 
