From Texas to Wisconsin to California: "Sorry, no mask allowed, please bare with us thru the ridiculous fearful times"
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna guess none of them have experienced someone they love dying from this thing.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, authentic bad spelling and everything.  I guess descent really is the highest form of patriotic.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Wow, authentic bad spelling and everything.  I guess descent really is the highest form of patriotic.


Actually, "no mask . . . bare".  Maybe they're actually being clever

/I doubt it
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should start a list of companies, during this Depression, who don't want my money, then.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he is warning people on the front door instead of some of the idiot businesses in my town who post a notice asking people to wear masks but then don't even try to enforce it, so you don't know to avoid these places until you go in and find none of the employees wearing them and only half of the customers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put that on a big sign out front so we know where not to go.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slap one of these on every door

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, if you want to quickly communicate that someone shouldn't want to spend their money there anyway, I can't think of a better way to do it.

Please proceed.

Should make the subsequent contact tracing a little easier, too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Slap one of these on every door

[Fark user image 704x704]


Yup where are the health inspectors ??

Cities should be canceling their business licenses.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Wow, authentic bad spelling and everything.  I guess descent really is the highest form of patriotic paytriotic.


If your going to correct there spelling, then learn how to spell.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want them to be the 25 percent of people that aren't p-----"

Pussies like people who cry like a little biatch with a skinned knee over being asked to wear a thin lower face covering during a global health emergency?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Wisconsin sets new records  https://news.yahoo.com/wisconsin-repo​r​ts-record-number-coronavirus-160959549​.html
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem for me.  I'm not going to any restaurant or bar for quite a while.  If they want to not allow a mask someone who wants a mask shouldn't go into the place.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID?  No, this mask is for surveillance drones and CHEMTRAILs.

I'm no fool.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So what those businesses are saying is that they don't want any of my business.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dv-ous: FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?


To be fair they probably have no idea what asymptomatic even means, they just heard it on one of their RW shows and pretend they know what they are talking about.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?
 
Electrify
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The health insurance companies that these businesses deal with should cancel their contract.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Being scared all the time isn't good for your health. It suppresses your immune system."

is this the from the same group that piss themselves with fear when they can't take their gun with them to go to the grocery store because of all of the invisible dangers?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to have a open-carry protest outside their establishments for violating our Constitutional rights to wear a mask
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it possible that Coronavirus has mutated into something like Toxoplasmosis and all these people apparently outright determined to get others infected are themselves infected?

/Yes, I realize it's unlikely for that mutation
//And it's more likely these people are just assholes
///But for the sake of my faith in humanity, I need to believe.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I should start a list of companies, during this Depression, who don't want my money, then.


Yyyyyyup!

I am not planning on going out much at all until there's an actual development which changes the reason we all started distancing, but for the few places I do need to go I will refuse to patronize any business which doesn't REQUIRE a mask to be inside their facilities. That's a den of disease.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gonna repost what I did the other day. Mask use in a bar is ineffective. People will get tired of drinking and talking through the mask a pretty soon won't be using them in any effective way if at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groppet: dv-ous: FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?

To be fair they probably have no idea what asymptomatic even means, they just heard it on one of their RW shows and pretend they know what they are talking about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Put that on a big sign out front so we know where not to go.


What you said,
 
gnosis301
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 504x339]


This is beautiful.  A Spartan helmet with a face mask  with "Molon Labe" underneath would be hilarious.  No, it's after 3 here, and I'm not typing the Greek.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, as a private business it is their right as long as they're not barring based on someone being a protected class. This is no different than someone being barred for lacking shoes or banks saying you have to remove hats/sunglasses, or businesses saying no firearms allowed.

I personally think it is dumb as f**k, but it's not my business. I just won't go to any business that has a sign saying "No masks allowed."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Nadie_AZ: I should start a list of companies, during this Depression, who don't want my money, then.

Yyyyyyup!

I am not planning on going out much at all until there's an actual development which changes the reason we all started distancing, but for the few places I do need to go I will refuse to patronize any business which doesn't REQUIRE a mask to be inside their facilities. That's a den of disease.


Same here.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?


What an excellent reason to not go to a bar or restaurant for a while longer.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, for sit down restaurants or bars, obviously nobody is going to be wearing masks (except maybe the servers).  There's no need to make a political statement about such.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?

[Fark user image 425x409]


New Biden Ad Slams Trump For Golfing As Death Rate Rises | MSNBC
Youtube ILmBAwcO4KE
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dv-ous: Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?

A lot of this could have been avoided if we lived in a First World country that had the ability to test. We did it all backwards, as usual. There is no real treatment, so treat the sick like they have it. Test the crap out of people who aren't sick, because they are the ones that could be unknowingly spreading it.

A couple of trillion dollars of economic damage could have been avoided if this is the way we had handled things.

/But I'm not sure any plan could have taken Republicans into account. What the hell?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?

What an excellent reason to not go to a bar or restaurant for a while longer.


That's why I just get take our from these places (directly, not through Grubhub, etc.)

So I can enjoy the restaurant, without having to be in the restaurant.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not sure, but wouldn't wearing a mask be covered by the ADA?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait until the fry cook decides to start not washing his hands because proper hygiene is a librul conspirasee.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a self correcting problem.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dv-ous: FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?


Another board I visit (not Reddit) has some well-meaning conservatives on there, and they seem unaware that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. I really wonder if that little fact has been kept off of conservative media in order to help foment the "open back up" astroturf campaigns.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?


The seating is supposed to keep people at approved distances.  The doorways and spaces between the tables where people have to pass, not so much.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: But you can't wear a mask in a restaurant, I mean after you are seated you take the mask off to eat and drink, so why is it an issue?


Because people are morans and need to get their outrage on.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know who else no longer needs masks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: dv-ous: FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?

Another board I visit (not Reddit) has some well-meaning conservatives on there, and they seem unaware that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. I really wonder if that little fact has been kept off of conservative media in order to help foment the "open back up" astroturf campaigns.


Could be possible.

The governor of Georgia didn't know about that either.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LIBERTY TREE TAVERN!

Lol, however to get that little baby to grow!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with."

actually it's you who should not be coming out.

because you are afraid.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dv-ous: FTA: Anyone with the virus, including those who are asymptomatic, should not be coming out to begin with.

Ummmm... if somebody is asymptomatic, how would they know they have the virus, you corrugated bell-end stain?


Thank you.  Came to say that.

Also,  post all the signs!  Let me know which places to NEVER spend a dime in.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

duppy: Gonna guess none of them have experienced someone they love dying from this thing.


Just wait.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.