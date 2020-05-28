 Skip to content
(Kenosha News)   The state formerly known as Wisconsin shall be re-named Wiscovid. "7 food, beverage servers test positive for COVID-19 in county"   (kenoshanews.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.


Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?


Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.


One day it's like a miracle, it just goes away.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect


Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cheese Head was an icon of death all along. Witness this grim specter of the afterlife.

uwshop.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't expect conservatives to care. They reserve their passion, compassion, and empathy for things like their guns. They won't care that these 7 people have it or if they die. they wouldn't care if it was 70, 700, or more.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some wishful thinking that I'll add obscure new site to my exception list just to see this article.

/tried it with some site yesterday
//oh the huge manatee fark that
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Don't expect conservatives to care. They reserve their passion, compassion, and empathy for things like their guns. They won't care that these 7 people have it or if they die. they wouldn't care if it was 70, 700, or more.


But the guns are OK, right?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think today there was confirmed 555 new cases. Wisconsin has been having around 500 new confirmed cases a day. I think we are over 14,000 cases. I know some of this was before the supreme court ruling, because people started to give zero farks, but somehow zero farks have manged to increase.

/Thanks republicans
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: rudemix: Don't expect conservatives to care. They reserve their passion, compassion, and empathy for things like their guns. They won't care that these 7 people have it or if they die. they wouldn't care if it was 70, 700, or more.

But the guns are OK, right?


How else do you shoot the invisible enemy?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.


we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven food and beverage servers at several unnamed establishments in Kenosha County have tested positive for COVID-19, the county's health officer said.

Makes sense.  You wouldn't want the rest of the people to know if they'd been possibly exposed.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many NYC nursing homes is that?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of," said Jen Freiheit*.


Jen wants to take our freedoms!

* Freiheit = freedom
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Wisconsin tag is long overdue.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.

we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.


That's not how viruses work.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in the industry. Our governor announced 2 days ago that restaurants can operate dine-in at the patios at 50% capacity, and I was called in along with about 8 other original crew to set up and perform for the reopening.

The patio has been packed, along with our parking lot (of which a good portion are out of state plates). Large groups of people all over the place, waiting in line to get in. Some with masks, most without. Those that have them, pull them down to eat, to talk, leave their noses out sometimes. The inside of the place is empty and silent, and I just watch the covids on the patio mingle and party it up, just like good old times. I've watched several people very visually sneeze and blow their noses at the tables. I watch silently and judge them, because they scare me.

The only reason I'm there is because I have to be. The owners of the establishment are not the best, and I would have a lot of problems if I refused. I work off the clock, for reasons, and I'm fully N95 masked up and gloved every minute.

I just can't understand why, oh why, would you choose to go out and put yourself at risk by going somewhere to friggin eat, the moment they've decided to reopen the restaurants.

I'm waiting for the second Cov-id wave to start and straight up overtake the first. Here it comes.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
User friendly link to the story.

Fark you, Kenosha Whatever.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought Covid was over. Was I misinfromed?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.


Have you ever been to a crowded bar?  Or are you maybe not old enough to drink yet?

If you go to a crowded bar and the bartender has COVID, you probably have an 80% chance of leaving that bar with COVID.  If the bar serves about 300 people on its busy shifts (Fri and Sat.), and each person lives with 2.3 other people, that's 1100 new cases per week, per bartender. Times two weeks of incubation, times 7 service workers.  That's 15K infected people, and that's just the first and second degrees.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also...

LOL. Good luck with that.

/ done giving a shiat about stupid people
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.



That's what the said back in early March when 7 people at the Washington State old folks home tested positive for Covid19.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Food servers. Yikes! This is why restaurant workers need to either switch to delivery-only, or else the gov't needs to step in and pay them to take time off.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.


That could infect dozens per day each, to exponentially grow from there.

Exponential growth is not that hard of a concept to understand.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Food servers. Yikes! This is why restaurant workers need to either switch to delivery-only, or else the gov't needs to step in and pay them to take time off.


Ha, that's good one! This is 'murca. Socializms is only for the 1%.

/ ie. this ain't Germany
 
pedrop357
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dennysgod: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.


That's what the said back in early March when 7 people at the Washington State old folks home tested positive for Covid19.


Yep, and we know WAY more about it now compared to early March.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Food servers. Yikes! This is why restaurant workers need to either switch to delivery-only, or else the gov't needs to step in and pay them to take time off.


Or force them back to work while the owner stays home somewhat safe.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zeroman987: alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.

we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.

That's not how viruses work.


You give me COVID in my butt hole, I give you COVID in yours.  Back and forth. Forever.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't create a labor workforce that has to choose between risking death for minimum wage and not having a job...?
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zeroman987: alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.

we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.

That's not how viruses work.


Remember "flattening the curve"?  It's now flat. The point of this wasn't to make sure 0 people ever got covid again.  That would take potentially years. The point was to make sure the hospitals had enough beds and vents. They do now. So, unless potentially years of isolation appeals to you, you open when health resources are available.  I agree; wear a mask and wash your hands. I'm not going to fries out that a representative number of servers have covid any more than I would worry that a representative number of supermarket cashiers do.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Have you ever been to a crowded bar?  Or are you maybe not old enough to drink yet?

If you go to a crowded bar and the bartender has COVID, you probably have an 80% chance of leaving that bar with COVID.  If the bar serves about 300 people on its busy shifts (Fri and Sat.), and each person lives with 2.3 other people, that's 1100 new cases per week, per bartender. Times two weeks of incubation, times 7 service workers.  That's 15K infected people, and that's just the first and second degrees.


Your transmission rates are moronic.   If you really think this, check Kenoshas infections in 2 weeks. If they've gone from 1k to 16k, I'll buy you a beer.  Or maybe a car.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.


You know how stupid people from Wisconsin are, why did you go to a bar full of stupid?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Maybe we shouldn't create a labor workforce that has to choose between risking death for minimum wage and not having a job...?


How do you run your businesses?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.

we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.

That's not how viruses work.

Remember "flattening the curve"?  It's now flat. The point of this wasn't to make sure 0 people ever got covid again.  That would take potentially years. The point was to make sure the hospitals had enough beds and vents. They do now. So, unless potentially years of isolation appeals to you, you open when health resources are available.  I agree; wear a mask and wash your hands. I'm not going to fries out that a representative number of servers have covid any more than I would worry that a representative number of supermarket cashiers do.


Interesting. I clicked a link called Dangerously Ignorant and it brought me straight to your post.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.

You know how stupid people from Wisconsin are, why did you go to a bar full of stupid?


It was pretty empty and I sat outside. I dunno, I travelled a fair bit on my bike and wanted a beer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Somaticasual: Maybe we shouldn't create a labor workforce that has to choose between risking death for minimum wage and not having a job...?

How do you run your businesses?


From home.
But I'm not in the food service industry, so it's irrelevant.

I'm saying it's not too surprising that you're going to see higher rates of Covid infection in a particularly vulnerable staff that's integral to the serving process and generally un-prepared to face it. But, it definitely isn't fair to the staff to have to choose between their livelihood and well, their livelihood. There has to be a better way than the cavalier attitudes in the food industry that creates that dilemna...
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: demonfaerie: Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.

You know how stupid people from Wisconsin are, why did you go to a bar full of stupid?

It was pretty empty and I sat outside. I dunno, I travelled a fair bit on my bike and wanted a beer.


I am surprised it was empty. Western Wisconsin all the places are packed that are opened. Some are smart enough to not open up, but they are doing curb side pick up for food, and mixed drinks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Normally I tag plague rats in red, but I think I'm going to use yellow to tag cheesehead plague rats.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also...

LOL. Good luck with that.

/ done giving a shiat about stupid people


Same.

But much like drunk driving, usually its innocent people who suffer the consequences while the stupid people themselves are untouched.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.


Typical FIB.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DittoToo: That's some wishful thinking that I'll add obscure new site to my exception list just to see this article.

/tried it with some site yesterday
//oh the huge manatee fark that


Nobody cares!
 
eagles95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

That could infect dozens per day each, to exponentially grow from there.

Exponential growth is not that hard of a concept to understand.


Problem: Wisconsin education system has been trashed by state Republicans. Most people who graduated in last 10-12 years couldn't spell exponential much less grasp basic math.  Well, they can count by cases of beer but that's it
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.

Typical FIB.


Fun Illinois Bro?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: or else the gov't needs to step in and pay them to take time off.


The governor tried, but the Republicans sued and won so the serfs go back to work. And our rates are going to go up again.

Thanks, Republican party of Wisconsin!

/Staying home
//trying to not get sick
///some people just don't get it
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Mrtraveler01: Frank N Stein: I went to Kenosha and had a beer at a bar on Monday. RIP to me.

Typical FIB.

Fun Illinois Bro?


That might be the Illinois version of the definition. ;)
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alex10294: zeroman987: alex10294: jiggitysmith: alex10294: Wow!  Seven????  Stop the presses.

Yeah, pretty soon it'll be close to zero, right?

Well, since there's 1009 cases in the county, that's probably about what you would expect

Don't let those libs get to you man. Keep protesting in close proximity to all those strong brave conservatives! Don't wear a mask, those are for snowflakes and you are a tough tough oak tree.

It's all fake!!!! Get real close. Let people cough on you. Lock door knobs. Stick it to those libs.

Ignore how exponential growth works.  That's book learning! No one every learned anything useful from a book.

we're past the exponential growth phase. Wisconsin is near or past peak as of May 23rd. It sounds more like -you- don't understand how exponential growth works, but I don't really want to make assumptions about your knowledge.


I will bet you any amount of money that numbers aren't going down. Any. Amount. Of. Money.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

desertfool: Bennie Crabtree: or else the gov't needs to step in and pay them to take time off.

The governor tried, but the Republicans sued and won so the serfs go back to work. And our rates are going to go up again.

Thanks, Republican party of Wisconsin!

/Staying home
//trying to not get sick
///some people just don't get it


As long as the hospitals are not overwhelmed, so be it.  The stay home orders were to keep the rates manageable, not zero.
 
