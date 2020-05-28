 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just don't ask about the special sauce   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame bun?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something...quarter pounder...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who needs youporn.com when there's a Mickey D's close by?
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always knew hot apple pie was code for something else!
 
China White Tea
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well it's certainly on-brand.

listverse.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We like it when you swallow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and after you come inside, eat...enjoy a nice "secret menu" item like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
McCreampie
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [img.ifunny.co image 815x1500]


"Can we PLEASE hire another ad agency??"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [img.ifunny.co image 815x1500]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: and after you come inside, eat...enjoy a nice "secret menu" item like this...

[Fark user image 850x552]


Meat curtains aside, sir this is not an Arby's.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Talking bout some filet o' fish.
 
snodoubt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We need to use the "repeat" tag more.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [img.ifunny.co image 815x1500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Marcus Aurelius: [img.ifunny.co image 815x1500]

[media.giphy.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew this vasectomy was going to pay off!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
postmediacanoe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Try our new McSloppy Shakes!

/thickened with real lube
//methylcellulose is both a thickening agent and a lubricant
///and a floor wax
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thoseposters.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careful what you wish for...

Fark user imageView Full Size

(not available in the virgin islands)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mac Sabbath "Pair-a-Buns" (Official Video)
Youtube p7kFfLRcHjU


After seeing Ronalds McDonalds side project, I fear for my life at Mcdonalds. No way I'm coming inside.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Couple caught having sex in the McDonald's Bathroom
Youtube 5GbJI14QLto
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm loving it
 
msinquefield
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GbJI14Q​Lto]


Better than dying in a McDonald's restroom. Well, maybe not.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clicking on this thread was definitely not the wisest thing I did all day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GbJI14Q​Lto]

Better than dying in a McDonald's restroom. Well, maybe not.


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: and after you come inside, eat...enjoy a nice "secret menu" item like this...

[Fark user image image 850x552]


Mass of wadded beef between two sagging yellow buns?  It's called the Sunny's Mom Burger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
loyalkng.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [images7.memedroid.com image 640x643]


I'm not buying that there is a McDonald's in New South Wales.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 605x383]


Mmmmmmm
 
