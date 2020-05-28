 Skip to content
(Do You Remember)   Because what the world needs right now is a giant ALF statue   (doyouremember.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. I was a fan of ALF since I was in diapers. Still I couldn't pick a favorite moment from that show.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha.
 
rcain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does it include a built-in cat mulcher?
If so, we should put one in every city across the land
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Awesome. I was a fan of ALF since I was in diapers. Still I couldn't pick a favorite moment from that show.


Whirling hot tub. Revealing himself to Kate's mother. Name that tune:  Green Acres. The list goes on.

The SatAM series was underappreciated.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just as foretold in the ancient prophecies.
 
alice_600
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: kdawg7736: Awesome. I was a fan of ALF since I was in diapers. Still I couldn't pick a favorite moment from that show.

Whirling hot tub. Revealing himself to Kate's mother. Name that tune:  Green Acres. The list goes on.

The SatAM series was underappreciated.


Did you guys ever read about the production of that film? They had holes that the actors would fall though and the rehearsal puppet was a prototype that had fangs and looked like a nightmare.
 
Quemapueblo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It will be to New Haven what the pyramids are to Giza"
It seems good ol' Ray was one of Max Wright's pipe hitting friends.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My Alf POGs are going to be super valuable now!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
didn't they already put one up...
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
..is love, sweet love..
 
alice_600
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.throwbacks.com/alf-behind​-​the-scenes/

Seriously read that!
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alice_600: https://www.throwbacks.com/alf-behind​-​the-scenes/

Seriously read that!


the dad was caught a crack house?

You'd think he could afford delivery...
 
