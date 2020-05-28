 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man spends 24 hours vandalizing high school. What's that you say? Florida? Yes, of course, he was naked   (local10.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Arson, Miramar police, Vandalism, North Fort Myers, Crime, 21-year-old Matthew Crandall, High school, Memorial Day vandalism spree  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
again?  good thing they caught him before we heard about it a third time!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm.....tell me more about your father....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he escaped from that old Burt Reynolds movie 'Deliverance' where one of his buds got into a guitar/banjo duel (Dueling Banjos came from it) because of the large forehead he has. The kid in the movie looked a lot like him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Photo of suspect being apprehended

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This should have been tagged as a followup, subs. GODDAMNIT THE TAG SYSTEM EXISTS FOR A REASON!1!!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better than shooting the place up I guess.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't these schools have alarm systems?  If you spent a full 24 hours farking around, I find it hard to believe that he didn't set off at least one alarm.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A school custodian discovered the damages.
He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Damn. Sucks to be that custodian.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He is just protesting. Free him with no charges.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kona: A school custodian discovered the damages.
He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Damn. Sucks to be that custodian.


One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don't know.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
+10 for commitment.
-30 for whatever the purpose of that was..
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey subby, it's hot in Florida.  You try staying clothed there.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was his cousin named Pete?
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't wait for this event to show up in Florida Edition

Dungeons & Dragons: Florida Edition Part 7
Youtube pI4GtTB6gyY
 
