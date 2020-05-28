 Skip to content
(Twitter)   ♩ "I'm gonna make my brown pond..♩..I'm gonna make my brown pond bluuuuuue" ♩   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
Those people are assholes.

Nature doesn't need your help
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
I guess the "dumbass" tag must have drown.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I guess getting a big-ass bag of AquaClear was too difficult.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
I normally make my blue pond brown after a good meal
 
Rennisa
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
Congrats, it looks worse.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
As you scroll down,
Crystal Gayle Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue 1977 HQ
Youtube udEZ_JjNz4E
 
tom baker's scarf
next week the family decides the water is too wet so the dump 1000gals of diesel on it and set it on fire.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
This reminds me of when I guided fishing on Maligne lake in Jasper NP. I used to tell the clients that the colour of the water was due to the blue rocks on the lakebed and that to keep up the brilliant blue colour every fall after the tourists leave the park officials drain the lake and the town residents all come out and help repaint the rocks.
 
big pig peaches
Murflette: Those people are assholes.

Nature doesn't need your help


That's not a natural pond.
 
abhorrent1
I love the fake outrage in this thread.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
I've seen a fair number of ponds dyed like this. They're all just as ugly.
 
Queef Wellington
They don't like brown things, racists.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
big pig peaches: Murflette: Those people are assholes.

Nature doesn't need your help

That's not a natural pond.


This.

It's just a mudhole someone dug. There's not even any natural in or out flow.
 
rooftopvoter
They already have a fountain. Why not install a big filter to the pump?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
Dyed ponds are to nature what paintings on velvet are to art. You want crystal blue waters, move to the Bahamas.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
JesseL: big pig peaches: Murflette: Those people are assholes.

Nature doesn't need your help

That's not a natural pond.

This.

It's just a mudhole someone dug. There's not even any natural in or out flow.


And all the local plant and animal life know this so they stay away. Not a single bird will land and attempt to drink from the pond.
 
LrdPhoenix
UberDave: I guess getting a big-ass bag of AquaClear was too difficult.


Yeah, now they just have milky blue water.  Some clarifier would have done the job.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: JesseL: big pig peaches: Murflette: Those people are assholes.

Nature doesn't need your help

That's not a natural pond.

This.

It's just a mudhole someone dug. There's not even any natural in or out flow.

And all the local plant and animal life know this so they stay away. Not a single bird will land and attempt to drink from the pond.


Dug ponds are OK. My old house had one, attracted lots of duck and geese and a heron or two. And of course, you can stock them with fish. We never dyed it though, that's dumb.
 
