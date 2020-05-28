 Skip to content
(WSPA)   For some reason, police were able to quickly figure out who the suspects were   (wspa.com) divider line
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, what a cute couple.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think they were together?  I just kind of assumed that she was in another apartment and refused to leave while the cops were clearing the place out.  Otherwise she would be charged as an accessory, no?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to that
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Wow, what a cute couple.


Nice to see that Beavis was finally able to grow that goatee and score.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: desertfool: Wow, what a cute couple.

Nice to see that Beavis was finally able to grow that goatee and score.


Beavis was better off when all he had was his right hand.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: I can't fap to that


If the Viagra ever gives me an erection lasting longer than 4 hours, I'll pull up that pic again.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry and Marv have fallen so far
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a tattoo or a sharpie?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Is that a tattoo or a sharpie?


I'm gonna go with ... yes?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the guy seems to be in decent shape for 54, especially considering he was probably on Crystal.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude looks like Richard Simmons after an all night bender.

/not sure what the chica looks like... assuming that's a chica...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since TFA has mugshots, it is also pretty obvious what race they were not.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom..Dad?
Please come home.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

styckx: I can't fap to that


C'mon champ you can do it, you had worse.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: Is that a tattoo or a sharpie?



Are you suggesting Trump actually has the time in his busy schedule to sharpie hot women's faces when he's not sharpieing government documents?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: AngryTeacher: Is that a tattoo or a sharpie?


Are you suggesting Trump actually has the time in his busy schedule to sharpie hot women's faces when he's not sharpieing government documents?


In other news: Albert911emt thinks this woman is hot. I didn't even realize it was a woman.
wspa.comView Full Size


Cue the Far Side "How nature says DO NOT TOUCH" cartoon.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I get close to vomit when I see something like her. Then I get an image of sitting on the couch and cuddling with that. NOOOOOOOO!!!   Eye bleach time.
 
PictureAWave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: In other news: Albert911emt thinks this woman is hot. I didn't even realize it was a woman.


That's two of us.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a Satanist boyfriend and a Juggalette best friend in college.

Had to do a double take to make sure they weren't the couple in TFA.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I get close to vomit when I see something like her. Then I get an image of sitting on the couch and cuddling with that. NOOOOOOOO!!!   Eye bleach time.


You got a couch? Smooth move
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Albert911emt: AngryTeacher: Is that a tattoo or a sharpie?


Are you suggesting Trump actually has the time in his busy schedule to sharpie hot women's faces when he's not sharpieing government documents?

In other news: Albert911emt thinks this woman is hot. I didn't even realize it was a woman.
[wspa.com image 850x478]

Cue the Far Side "How nature says DO NOT TOUCH" cartoon.



"Hot" doesn't necessarily mean what you think it means.
 
