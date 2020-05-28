 Skip to content
(CNN)   After six-day manhunt, UConn student suspected in two murders and a kidnapping has been arrested, also facing extradition request from Greece, whose government demands he change his last name or take the middle name North   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I thought Manfredonia was the new name for Lesbos.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...stretching from Connecticut to Maryland."


So like 40 miles?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arrested peacefully, not killed by kneeling on his neck while he and bystanders begged for mercy. That's how you know he's white without even seeing a picture or knowing his name.

That's the way most arrests should be. A travesty you have to be the right skin color for that to happen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Arrested peacefully, not killed by kneeling on his neck while he and bystanders begged for mercy. That's how you know he's white without even seeing a picture or knowing his name.

That's the way most arrests should be. A travesty you have to be the right skin color for that to happen.


White murderer: A-OK

Black Stander Arounder: Dead as shiat.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Repeat.  First name Manfred."
 
