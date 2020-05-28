 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Uncle Bunky you were the one, Uncle Bunky you were so much fun. Why yes a beer has been created in your honor. Prosit🍺   (foxnews.com) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosit, huh?  Maybe that's why the Germans were so frosty when I said "prost" [sic] in Munich last Oktoberfest.

/farking proofing; how does it work?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: Prosit, huh?  Maybe that's why the Germans were so frosty when I said "prost" [sic] in Munich last Oktoberfest.


Actually, in most of Germany, Prosit would have been a problem, from what I understand.

In Teutonic regions, use of the Latin / Italian "Prosit" is extremely rare outside of Austria and Bavaria, while "Prost," is used in most of Germany.

According to a post on something called the stackexchange, they don't like "prosit" in Germany "because of its association with the German aristocracy and the Nazis."  No idea if that's true.

While not definitive, this map of the distribution of Happy New Years toasts shows the distribution pattern.

web.archive.orgView Full Size


Google's translation of relevant accompanying text:  "Even in the north (especially around Hamburg and in the northwest of Lower Saxony) and in eastern Germany there are areas where Prost dominates over Prosit. The non-reduced Prosit variant was also reported occasionally in eastern Germany, but it is particularly common in a completely different region, namely in eastern Austria (especially Lower Austria and Vienna)."

Reproduced from
https://www.philhist.uni-augsburg.de/​l​ehrstuehle/germanistik/sprachwissensch​aft/ada/runde_8/r8_f1a_b/
via the Internet Wayback Machine

/can you tell I'm at home with some free time?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, as the decedent had the surname Jacobs, he was probably either of Jewish or Anglo-Saxon decent, so "L'chayim" or "Wæs þu hæl" would be more appropriate than "prosit."

Or, seeing as he lived in Phoenix, he might have toasted with "May Satan have his weather back."
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's this about Punky Brewster, now?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El Trolo: What's this about Punky Brewster, now?


This is not your Giggity thread, move along.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, check out the obit and realize that, since he died at 65, that picture is probably him at younger than 65.

I'm gonna go put on some sunblock.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El Trolo: What's this about Punky Brewster, now?


Settle down funny guy.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: El Trolo: What's this about Punky Brewster, now?

This is not your Giggity thread, move along.


Help! Help! I'm being repressed!
 
