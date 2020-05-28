 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Paging the next World's oldest man to the podium, the World's oldest man, Bob Weighton just died aged 112 from cancer (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sad, World War I, world's oldest man Bob Weighton, 1918 flu pandemic, Influenza pandemic, Family, Gerontology, Death, Grandparent  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still listed as covid.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had his whole life to live. No telling what he would have accomplished had he not left this world too soon.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's oldest is a curse, they're always dying not long after.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: still listed as covid.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Oh no.... it's redacted
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. They seem to be younger lately
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: flart blooger: still listed as covid.

[pbs.twimg.com image 240x240]

Oh no.... it's redacted


Someone should write an executive order.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Huh. They seem to be younger lately


112 does seem young for oldest man in the world, I thought you had to get at least to your hundred teens not tweens.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember, back in the old days, when people died of old age?
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Anenu: montreal_medic: Huh. They seem to be younger lately

112 does seem young for oldest man in the world, I thought you had to get at least to your hundred teens not tweens.


Same thought here. I remember a few 120+ entrants.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

coneyfark: Anyone else remember, back in the old days, when people died of old age?


At around 45-50 or so
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK, so I'm going to state the obvious.   But, I still give myself a good Bill & Ted esque "whoa" when I think about what it means to become the world's oldest person:      He outlived every person on Earth who was alive the day he was born (about 1.7 billion in 1908) plus every person born after him that has already died  (I estimated this to be about 3 billion.)   So, he outlived nearly 5 billion people.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Invincible: Anenu: montreal_medic: Huh. They seem to be younger lately

112 does seem young for oldest man in the world, I thought you had to get at least to your hundred teens not tweens.

Same thought here. I remember a few 120+ entrants.


According to Wikipedia, the oldest man to have ever lived doesn't even crack the top 10 oldest women to have ever lived.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"World's second oldest man, the world's oldest man has just died which means you're next in line. Oh, I mean, you're the next oldest man, not you're the next to die, well, you probably are, this is getting awkward."
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.