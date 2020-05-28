 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Vancouver police concerned about increase in random explosions, ask citizens not to bang bears   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Vancouver, Pete Fry, social media comments, Chinatown, Vancouver, bear bangers, Downtown Eastside, loud banging noises, downtown Vancouver  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 2:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just douche bros sending out a warning.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't bang bears?  There goes my sex life.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are the Astros holding training camp in Vancouver?
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about beets?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In before Taco Bell.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

probesport: What about beets?


Always a good time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Foil Roasted Beets and Vidalia Onions With Butter, Lime
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Don't bang bears?  There goes my sex life.


just not to the point of explosion.  maybe try a Tantric thing?  :>
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: probesport: What about beets?

Always a good time.


[Fark user image image 850x540]

Foil Roasted Beets and Vidalia Onions With Butter, Lime


That....looks awesome
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
headline makes no sense. there are no bears in downtown vancouver
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bare farking?

That's an ad.

Damn you, Drew!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.