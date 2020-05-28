 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some new wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes music from Captain Sensible, Alan Vega, and The Homosexuals. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #135. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
11
    More: Live  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 May 2020 at 12:30 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I'm certainly ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*takes notes...jasonvatch is in the thead...don't mention that later like it hadn't happened*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: Well, I'm certainly ready
[Fark user image 425x318]


heyyyyy it made it one piece
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Well, I'm certainly ready
[Fark user image 425x318]

heyyyyy it made it one piece


Indeed it did & thankyou.
I was running out of tissues too so the packaging's come in dead handy
 
SparkerFarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Bitdefender security program gave me this message about the KUCI page:

Phishing attempt detected2 minutes agoFeature:
Online Threat Prevention
We blocked this phishing page for your protection: https://streamer.kuci.org/ Phishing pages attempt to obtain sensitive information such as login credentials or credit card details by disguising as trustworthy entities. The stolen data can be then used for financial gain.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SparkerFarker: My Bitdefender security program gave me this message about the KUCI page:

Phishing attempt detected2 minutes agoFeature:
Online Threat Prevention
We blocked this phishing page for your protection: https://streamer.kuci.org/ Phishing pages attempt to obtain sensitive information such as login credentials or credit card details by disguising as trustworthy entities. The stolen data can be then used for financial gain.


likely because we (the dj's) have a login for the kuci page. for our kuci.org e-mail.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here we go for gloriousness
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: Here we go for gloriousness


da!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Here we go for gloriousness

da!


Da!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Captain Sensible

WOT?

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.