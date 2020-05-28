 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   Woman sprays Santa Rosa police officers with glitter after car chase,,,, that's it.... that's the headline   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Truck, Automobile, Pickup truck, Trailer, Aura Palma, Santa Rosa police officers, pickup truck, car chase  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she's black she's going down for first degree attempted murder, because that stuff is bad for your lungs.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a fabulous crime!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing bombs at cops is an act of terror.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All victims were reported to be fabulous
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the extra fine glitter that will still be in their hair  10years from now?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palma exited the truck holding a cordless blower motor, which was packed with glitter.

I thought that maybe she'd thrown a handful of some sort of stage makeup she'd found, but no... this was apparently a planned action.

Grudging respect, homeless thief-lady.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If she's black she's going down for first degree attempted murder, because that stuff is bad for your lungs.


Silly.

If she was black, they would have each emptied two clips into her.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to ask how many times she was shot. As far as cops are concerned, that glitter is life-threatening.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their grandkids will be finding that glitter. . .
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Was it the extra fine glitter that will still be in their hair  10years from now?


Can't be. The EPA now restricts sales of glitter with a half-life rating of 6 or greater.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she wasn't shot pointing that thing before the cops figured out it was glitter. Could have been lye, acid, anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, these Spy Hunter / GTA V crossovers are getting out of hand.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: She's lucky she wasn't shot pointing that thing before the cops figured out it was glitter. Could have been lye, acid, anything.


They've shot people for less.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As good a place as any to ask:

What the fark is ,,, supposed to indicate?

I keep seeing it.  Sometimes semicolons ;;; too.

Is it supposed to be an ellipsis?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mortimer_ford: aperson: Was it the extra fine glitter that will still be in their hair  10years from now?

Can't be. The EPA now restricts sales of glitter with a half-life rating of 6 or greater.


Check lately? This EPA probably requires glitter to be made out of asbestos and smallpox .
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: As good a place as any to ask:

What the fark is ,,, supposed to indicate?

I keep seeing it.  Sometimes semicolons ;;; too.

Is it supposed to be an ellipsis?


... maybe
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will take a lot of police manpower to determine if the donuts have glitter or just the usual sprinkles.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stubby, please use the correct term. Stripper dander.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB:

I once knew a woman who was legitimately afraid of glitter. Like a full-on phobia. I remember helping to set up her Christmas tree, and commenting that tinsel is just really long glitter. She never forgave me for that.
 
probesport
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [Fark user image 472x378] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skyotter: As good a place as any to ask:

What the fark is ,,, supposed to indicate?

I keep seeing it.  Sometimes semicolons ;;; too.

Is it supposed to be an ellipsis?


comma comma comma comma comma chameleon.
 
Percise1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a resident of Santa Rosa, I wish I could have seen this.
Alas, I am confined and missed the show.


Palma exited the truck holding a cordless blower motor, which was packed with glitter. When she started the blower, a cloud of glitter showered down on officers and cars driving south on the highway, police said.

Sorry, I can't stop chuckling.
 
Percise1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: skyotter: As good a place as any to ask:

What the fark is ,,, supposed to indicate?

I keep seeing it.  Sometimes semicolons ;;; too.

Is it supposed to be an ellipsis?

comma comma comma comma comma chameleon.


You deserve a spanking.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She did wrong, of course, but I have to give her points for style.

And I also have to wonder if she sprayed the cops with glitter at all, if maybe they used the call that was all over the radio to explain away where they really were when they really got glittered...
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Percise1: Short Victoria's War: skyotter: As good a place as any to ask:

What the fark is ,,, supposed to indicate?

I keep seeing it.  Sometimes semicolons ;;; too.

Is it supposed to be an ellipsis?

comma comma comma comma comma chameleon.

You deserve a spanking.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/that was a risky gis
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking Twilight nutters.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.