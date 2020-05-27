 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Real life Karens say they are not racists and would like to talk to the manager of the person who created that meme, just as soon as they are done getting their haircut   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Racism, middle-aged white woman, Karen Cantrell, White people, harmless moniker, video of a white woman, life Karens, black man  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's crappy ... but you know, these women keep calling cops and getting people murdered, so if they need a way to call out this behavior, if my name has to be a sacrifice, it's OK," she said.

While your willingness to declare yourself a martyr is profoundly noble and brave, I do have to ask just how many people these women have actually "gotten murdered" as a result of calling police. I thought they were more notorious for just making hysterical scenes over inconsequential bullshiat, and the fact that this particular Karen was going far beyond that is why she jumped so quickly and massively into the spotlight.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is literally saying that everyone named Karen is a karen, it's just an expression. I don't know where it came from or who chose the name but it's not going away for a while.

Although my mom worked with two women named Karen who she said fit the profile exactly. People would call them The Karens. But this was in the 1990s, long before this phenomenon started.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen doesn't like being stereotyped.

\ The biggest fear of the majority?
\\ Being treated like they treat the minority.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#notallkarens

I guess it would suck to have a name everyone despises, like how women named Katrina got shiat on after the hurricane hit, and how guys named Chad are now forever linked to douchebags, regardless of what kind of people they really are. I don't particularly care, but no one's picked my name as a shorthand for reprehensible behavior yet. Maybe I'll change my tune if this ever happens.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all started a couple of years ago with Karen in Accounting.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lmfao i think i know one of the karens in the article
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thirty Karens Agree: They would like to talk to your managing editor.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It's crappy ... but you know, these women keep calling cops and getting people murdered, so if they need a way to call out this behavior, if my name has to be a sacrifice, it's OK," she said.

While your willingness to declare yourself a martyr is profoundly noble and brave, I do have to ask just how many people these women have actually "gotten murdered" as a result of calling police. I thought they were more notorious for just making hysterical scenes over inconsequential bullshiat, and the fact that this particular Karen was going far beyond that is why she jumped so quickly and massively into the spotlight.


She pulled the rare Reverse Karen, overreacting at the overreactions, but then speaking to her own people rather than the manager.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey lady - my name is "John".
You think YOU have a beef?
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists


Feature creep, it is real.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is complaining about this one of the most Karen things a Karen can do?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't even get started on Becky.....
 
evilmrsock
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Watubi: I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists


The venn diagram of those two groups is a tighter circle than you or I could draw by hand on our best day.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Johns everywhere nervously look straight ahead, driving down South Second street.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Don't even get started on Becky.....


Please don't speak ill of the dead.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Watubi: I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists


I think it evolved into that last summer when there were all those incidents of white women calling the cops on people being black in public, like the family having a cookout in the park, kids at the pool and the kid selling water outside a ballpark. And I think there were more, seemed like every other day there was a fark story about one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Klu Klux Karens need to stop throwing fits everytime they encounter non-white people.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Don't even get started on Becky.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one is literally saying that everyone named Karen is a karen, it's just an expression.


I dunno... I had an ex named Karen that could possibly be their leader.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Saying goodbye to a Felicia is still cool, no?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

perigee: [Fark user image 300x161] [View Full Size image _x_]
Thirty Karens Agree: They would like to talk to your managing editor.


Tiny fist, et al.

//The time it took to find a working meme generator...
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Generally when "Karen" is used, it's used to describe a situation where a woman tries to bully, harass or otherwise infringe upon the rights of other people. The issues at hand are usually larger, much more problematic, and usually involve racism, classism, etc.

So, if you think the real crime here is that someone is using your non-specific generic first name to describe someone who engages in this behavior, rather than the actual problem being addressed... You're a Karen. You think your feelings are more important that the person who was being harassed by the original Karen.

Deal with it.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Don't even get started on Becky.....


At least we know what started the whole Becky thing.

Sir Mix-A-Lot - Baby Got Back
Youtube X53ZSxkQ3Ho
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, there's definitely at least unconscious bias involved...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have stuck with Kitty.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

groppet: Watubi: I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists

I think it evolved into that last summer when there were all those incidents of white women calling the cops on people being black in public, like the family having a cookout in the park, kids at the pool and the kid selling water outside a ballpark. And I think there were more, seemed like every other day there was a fark story about one.


Won't lie, I miss the incident name generators:  BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, Golfcart Gail, etc.  I think we just got lazy so now everyone's just Karen.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Don't even get started on Becky.....


Pretty sure that's Meghan Trainor.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Karen Numi, who wrote to The Post to vent her frustrations, said she thinks "the use of the name 'Karen' ... creates the impression that all people named Karen are racists."

She added, "Isn't that the definition of racism?"

I believe this is what they call an "own goal."
 
WithinReason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Current Resident: It all started a couple of years ago with Karen in Accounting.


Was she the one that kept raw dogging her husband?

Also what's the male version, Chad?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a Karen, might look like...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I do empathize...... But it can't be nearly as bad as someone a few years ago who happened to be named Isis, which arguably is a beautiful name, on its own.

/not just a random thought, as i do know someone named Isis... They didn't talk about, nor did i ever bring it up, but i felt bad for them, that their beautiful name got ruined by association.  I guess not my place, as maybe it didn't bother them, but i can't imagine it not.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife's name is Karen. We've been married for 25 years. For a while, this whole Karen phenomenon was really funny to her. It is now starting to wear on her. Where she used to chuckle at a meme, she now frowns with disapproval.

I would never say this to her face, but this whole thing is a self-fulfilling prophecy. The more irritated she becomes with the whole Karen thing, the more she becomes the thing she despises.

My wife, Karen, is slowly turning into a "Karen."
 
listerine69
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Watubi: I admit, I don't follow the meme thing.  But, it was my understanding that a "Karen" was a snobby retail customer that always insists to see the store manager when employees don't cater to her every whim.  Not, you know...racists


Yeah, it's diluting the meme.  She shouldn't be a 'Karen'.  Obviously in this case, she's "Aryan Amy";  she's not reinforcing a stereotypically Karen behavior.   Karen won't call the cops, she'd rather see somebody fired than jailed, as that's more personally satisfying to her, and it ends her involvement in it.  Aryan Amy isn't that far-thinking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [upload.wikimedia.org image 484x600]


I see your Karen Valentine and raise you a Carptenter.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [upload.wikimedia.org image 484x600]


Whore mouth. Shut.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hey lady - my name is "John".
You think YOU have a beef?


Blame this dude:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also somewhat relevant: (NSFW)

Robin Hood Men In Tights - Used To Be Shithouse
Youtube aBam72eYsAg
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
K - Know your rights
A - Accuse Everyone
R - Request a Manager
E - Escalate to Authorities
N - Neglect Reason
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had to explain what a Karen was to my mom was yesterday.  She was confused because one of her friends mentioned this incident and say the woman was being a Karen.  My response: entitled white woman getting pissed off about some small thing and generally wanting to speak to the manager because someone didn't kiss her ass enough.  Her response: Oh, a biatch that needs the stick removed from her ass.

XD
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The hallmark of a true Karen is she will always be the real victim in any situation.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Generally when "Karen" is used, it's used to describe a situation where a woman tries to bully, harass or otherwise infringe upon the rights of other people. The issues at hand are usually larger, much more problematic, and usually involve racism, classism, etc.

So, if you think the real crime here is that someone is using your non-specific generic first name to describe someone who engages in this behavior, rather than the actual problem being addressed... You're a Karen. You think your feelings are more important that the person who was being harassed by the original Karen.

Deal with it.


Karens think they are of a higher social order than retail workers, which means they deserve special treatments and bending of the rules.  It's all about the power.  It's why they demand to talk to managers.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: The Reverend Sam Hill: [upload.wikimedia.org image 484x600]

I see your Karen Valentine and raise you a Carptenter.

[i.pinimg.com image 688x1000]


How the hell she ever thought she was fat is beyond me.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [upload.wikimedia.org image 484x600]


That's Kute Karen
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Karen who thinks the Karen meme is racist has in fact achieved peak Karen.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pounddawg: K - Know your rights
A - Accuse Everyone
R - Request a Manager
E - Escalate to Authorities
N - Neglect Reason


/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it morphed to "Qarens."
 
