(Denver Channel)   Ten days in the hospital for COVID treatment? That'll be $140,000 even with health insurance   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    Ernesto Castro, Deductible, private health insurance company, Hospital, Insurance, Vincent Plymell  
Walker
52 minutes ago  
beezeltown
50 minutes ago  
Oh, that's the discounted figure. They wanted to bill him $23,000,000. They can't even pay for the electricity they used for $140,000.

Snark aside, this will be reviewed and kicked around, and ultimately will less, albeit still expensive. They said it wasn't coded as Covid-19...clearly adjustments are in order.
 
Dinjiin
46 minutes ago  
If I ever received a medical bill like that and I couldn't get it resolved with a reasonable amount of effort, I'd probably hire an outside medical billing review service.  The one time I played middleman between my insurer and a provider over a billing issue was terrible.  I was probably on the phone for over 10 hours and had to fire off a dozen letters just for a $500 bill.
 
TommyDeuce
32 minutes ago  
Sure everyone is focused on the poor guy, but why are we not celebrating this remarkable attempt at preserving shareholder value?
 
steklo
28 minutes ago  
powhound
24 minutes ago  
'Murica Fark Yeahhhh!!!

Seriously, it's sad. And I'm sure the mental anguish adds to the collective health care cost. The sooner we get to MfA the better we will be. And it's easily doable except for the goddamn gop and the corporate donor class. Fark them all. MfA NOW goddamnit.

There are lessons to be learned about this. Many lessons. Unfortunately none of them will be recognized, let alone addressed, and that pisses me off.
 
TheOtherGuy
24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, that's the discounted figure. They wanted to bill him $23,000,000. They can't even pay for the electricity they used for $140,000.

Snark aside, this will be reviewed and kicked around, and ultimately will less, albeit still expensive. They said it wasn't coded as Covid-19...clearly adjustments are in order.


I'd like to make the point that unless the hospital room in question was located on the freaking International Space Station, there is no excuse for a bill of even 1/10th that magnitude, even to an insurance company, no matter what was wrong with them.  No 10-day hospital stay should cost that much, on this planet, under any circumstances.
 
SirEattonHogg
22 minutes ago  
How much is that in meth?
 
sirgrim
22 minutes ago  
There's no reason for the Senate to come back, this will sort itself out. No hurry guys.
 
MythDragon
21 minutes ago  
You people should be happy about his medical bills. It proves your worth as a person.  Imagine if it only cost 5 bucks to save your life.  Do you want to be worth 5 bucks?
Just like it costs far more to repair a Ferrari than a Hyundai. The Ferrari is a much better and more valuable car. So when I get a huge hospital bill, I pay it! I don't try and fight every little charge on it, because right there I have documented proof of how valuable a person I am.
 
Bandito King
20 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'd pay what I felt I owed them for saving me. Maybe a couple hundred? Beyond that, all they will do is sell your debt to some shady collection agency who have no real power over you. Credit companies generally ignore medical debt, so who even cares?
 
Madman drummers bummers
19 minutes ago  
Huh. $140K? What'd they do, give him a band-aid and an aspirin?
 
Enigmamf
18 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: beezeltown: Oh, that's the discounted figure. They wanted to bill him $23,000,000. They can't even pay for the electricity they used for $140,000.

Snark aside, this will be reviewed and kicked around, and ultimately will less, albeit still expensive. They said it wasn't coded as Covid-19...clearly adjustments are in order.

I'd like to make the point that unless the hospital room in question was located on the freaking International Space Station, there is no excuse for a bill of even 1/10th that magnitude, even to an insurance company, no matter what was wrong with them.  No 10-day hospital stay should cost that much, on this planet, under any circumstances.


Seriously - $23 million is the cost of 12 rooms in a small hospital, not of caring for someone for 10 days.
 
lolmao500
18 minutes ago  
How many poor people have to die or become homeless before the insurance industry is put to death?
 
gnosis301
16 minutes ago  
Real people have to get to their yachts, somehow.  Or so Bloomberg tells me.
 
ltdanman44
16 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
16 minutes ago  
His insurance denied all of his medical expenses.

They seem nice.
 
Algebrat
16 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 688x528]


Heh. I haven't watched that since I was a kid. Now I actually do quite a bit of work with public sector budgets, and I can't help but wonder what kind of crazy situation you'd have to be in for your current account to be a better place to book an expense than your capital account.
 
Enigmamf
15 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Seriously - $23 million is the cost of 12 rooms in a small hospital, not of caring for someone for 10 days.


Arg: "12 rooms in a new hospital" (since the average new 500-bed hospital costs $1 billion)
 
jakedata
15 minutes ago  
Diagnosis and procedure coding are everything. If the hospital submitted incorrect or insufficiently detailed billing information to the insurance company then it is completely predictable that the claim would be denied.

If the hospital wants to get paid they will revise the bill with something more specific than 'heez real sik' and re-submit it pronto. They will never get that money out of the patient.

The codes are all there in excruciating detail, and you need to use all the decimals.
 
W_Scarlet
14 minutes ago  
Point blank? I wouldn't pay a plug nickel. Come take it from me. Oh wait. I'm working class. I don't have anything you can take!
 
Cormee
14 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: How much is that in meth?


5 teeth, and one sunken cheek
 
iheartscotch
13 minutes ago  
Insurance rejected the claim. So, your headline gets a 3/4 Trump Subs.

/ 3/4 because SOME of the things that you said had a basis in reality
 
Another Government Employee
12 minutes ago  
A full denial of charges? I'd say somebody at the insurance company farked up bad (or hoped the insured would have just died).
 
eagles95
12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: His insurance denied all of his medical expenses.

They seem nice.


Listen.....you don't know the shareholders.They are bloodthirsty animals and only a quarterly dividend .2% higher than expected can quench their thirst for changes at the top. What's more important....grandma on a ventilator or Steve the Executive VP keeping his job to afford that G6 he just bought.
 
Algebrat
11 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Enigmamf: Seriously - $23 million is the cost of 12 rooms in a small hospital, not of caring for someone for 10 days.

Arg: "12 rooms in a new hospital" (since the average new 500-bed hospital costs $1 billion)


Wait, wait, wait. The cost isn't literally $23 million?

Pharmdawg
9 minutes ago  

powhound: 'Murica Fark Yeahhhh!!!

Seriously, it's sad. And I'm sure the mental anguish adds to the collective health care cost. The sooner we get to MfA the better we will be. And it's easily doable except for the goddamn gop and the corporate donor class. Fark them all. MfA NOW goddamnit.

There are lessons to be learned about this. Many lessons. Unfortunately none of them will be recognized, let alone addressed, and that pisses me off.


I'm for mfa, but any mfa we get under this administration would be laughable and worthless.
 
gar1013
9 minutes ago  
Wow.

I read the article, unlike Subby...

The hospital coded the bills wrong, resulting in an insurance company denial of the claim.

The hospital will recode the visit and resubmit.  Then the insurance would cover it.

So in other words, an administrative error that can be fixed. Yawn.
 
RoboZombie
9 minutes ago  

I thought he did that so his family would be set after he died, not to pay medical expenses....
 
Katerchen
7 minutes ago  

Obligatory followup:

jakedata
6 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wow.

So in other words, an administrative error that can be fixed. Yawn.


Once they validated his coverage, the hospital's strategy was to trigger a heart attack, thereby triggering further expensive treatment in the underutilized cardiac care unit.
 
TheGreatGazoo
6 minutes ago  
We got billed $50,000 to rent an operating room for 3 hours

Insurance denied it initially, so the hospital just billed me.

Fortunately the company I worked for had a broker who spent 2 months fixing it.
 
i ignore u
5 minutes ago  

jakedata: Diagnosis and procedure coding are everything. If the hospital submitted incorrect or insufficiently detailed billing information to the insurance company then it is completely predictable that the claim would be denied.

If the hospital wants to get paid they will revise the bill with something more specific than 'heez real sik' and re-submit it pronto. They will never get that money out of the patient.

The codes are all there in excruciating detail, and you need to use all the decimals.


Personally I'm a fan of https://icd.codes/icd10cm/V9107XA
 
winedrinkingman
3 minutes ago  

Algebrat: steklo: [Fark user image image 688x528]

Heh. I haven't watched that since I was a kid. Now I actually do quite a bit of work with public sector budgets, and I can't help but wonder what kind of crazy situation you'd have to be in for your current account to be a better place to book an expense than your capital account.


It's probably a conservative attempt at painting public healthcare as more wasteful than private healthcare or something.
 
whatisaidwas
3 minutes ago  

jakedata: Diagnosis and procedure coding are everything. If the hospital submitted incorrect or insufficiently detailed billing information to the insurance company then it is completely predictable that the claim would be denied.

If the hospital wants to get paid they will revise the bill with something more specific than 'heez real sik' and re-submit it pronto. They will never get that money out of the patient.

The codes are all there in excruciating detail, and you need to use all the decimals.


Wrong, sir! WRONG! Under section 37B of the contract signed by him, it states quite clearly that all offers shall become null and void IF - and you can read it for yourself in this photostatic copy! - "I, the undersigned, shall forfeit all rights, privileges, and licenses herein and herein contained," et cetera, et cetera..."Fax mentis incendium gloria cultum,"[the torch of the mind lights the path to glory] et cetera, et cetera..."MEMO BIS PUNITOR DELICATUM"!! [I remember the spoiled punisher twice] It's ALL there! Black and white, clear as crystal! You STOLE Fizzy-Lifting Drinks! You BUMPED into the ceiling, which now has to be washed and sterilized, so you get... NOTHING!!! YOU LOSE!! GOOD DAY, SIR!!!
 
tpmchris
3 minutes ago  
The headline is all I need to read for this rage fueled with fury. I feel the need to break something, or cutting someone. AAWWWW
 
msinquefield
1 minute ago  

beezeltown: Oh, that's the discounted figure. They wanted to bill him $23,000,000. They can't even pay for the electricity they used for $140,000.

Snark aside, this will be reviewed and kicked around, and ultimately will less, albeit still expensive. They said it wasn't coded as Covid-19...clearly adjustments are in order.


Yes, and there you have it. It really is that simple. So many new codes were slapped into these billing systems for COVID-19 (wife is in medical billing...I hear all this stuff), and the systems are frequently handling it poorly...It will be an easy "fix" when someone gets to it.
 
TheOtherGuy
1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: TheOtherGuy: beezeltown: Oh, that's the discounted figure. They wanted to bill him $23,000,000. They can't even pay for the electricity they used for $140,000.

Snark aside, this will be reviewed and kicked around, and ultimately will less, albeit still expensive. They said it wasn't coded as Covid-19...clearly adjustments are in order.

I'd like to make the point that unless the hospital room in question was located on the freaking International Space Station, there is no excuse for a bill of even 1/10th that magnitude, even to an insurance company, no matter what was wrong with them.  No 10-day hospital stay should cost that much, on this planet, under any circumstances.

Seriously - $23 million is the cost of 12 rooms in a small hospital, not of caring for someone for 10 days.


I thought the $23 million figure was hyperbole not from the article.  Even $140k is too high by a factor of 10 or more.  It didn't cost $140k, probably not even $14k to pay the salaries of every person in the entire ward, on all shifts, for that entire 10 days, and it's not like they didn't have lots of other paying patients in that time, in that same space, besides other revenue streams.
 
rka
less than a minute ago  
Insurance claim reviewers live and die by their TPS reports having the correct cover sheets.

They should all be shot into the sun.
 
