(Guardian)   ...and then things got weird   (theguardian.com)
21
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy Ritchey is getting lazy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like when a demolitions contractor bulldozes your home because they got the wrong address.

Honest mistake.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could assume that the safe word was "You got the wrong house, mate".

Always important to agree upon safe words, before engaging in dangerous kinks.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy who claims he got an invitation from a girl on the internet to break into her home and rape her, because it was a fantasy of hers.  He claimed she gave him all kinds of details on how the backdoor would be unlocked, and how he should just come in and do it, and to ignore all her pleas.  I personally think his story was bullshiat, but my question was to him, "how do you know it was really her sending the messages and not a psychotic ex-boyfriend or someone else trying to get revenge on her."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So more of a "Randy Dick" and not an Andy Dick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x480]


well, ...? Did they hook up , or not?!?!
 
somakid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeeeeroooooy.... jeeeeenkins
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Can we keep this... between us? I'd hate to lose my teaching job"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: steklo: [Fark user image 360x480]

well, ...? Did they hook up , or not?!?!


We'll never know....it would be nice though if the farting girl did respond. I doubt it.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an ad on Tinder where it said "Is it wrong that the thought of being raped turns me on?" across one of her pictures. The second picture said "Come rape me, I want it so bad".

I get that people have wild sexual fantasies but all I could think was that whoever replies to her better screen scrape her entire profile and pictures before meeting her.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I saw an ad on Tinder where it said "Is it wrong that the thought of being raped turns me on?" across one of her pictures. The second picture said "Come rape me, I want it so bad".

I get that people have wild sexual fantasies but all I could think was that whoever replies to her better screen scrape her entire profile and pictures before meeting her.


That, and meet her in person for coffee or something to make sure it's actually her who has this fantasy and not some crazy ex who's trying to get her raped
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was on purpose, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: This was on purpose, right?


I hope so. A former glimpse of fark from the "olden days"
 
fark account name
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I'm still waiting around in my underpants wondering what happened.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My stalker ex-roommate to some dude online:

[17:08] stalker: hey .. you want to f*ck her .. her address 2286 ********** 
[17:08] stalker: you can call her 407-***-**** .. all the power too ya 
[17:08] stalker: she has good p*****

(edited to protect the guilty and whoever has that number now and lives at that address now) Thankfully the dude was kind enough to contact me and save that information and other stuff stalker said in that convo.

So yeah - verify the chick actually wants what is said online.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
planx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I saw an ad on Tinder where it said "Is it wrong that the thought of being raped turns me on?" across one of her pictures. The second picture said "Come rape me, I want it so bad".

I get that people have wild sexual fantasies but all I could think was that whoever replies to her better screen scrape her entire profile and pictures before meeting her.


Or be careful that it wasn't someone else posting...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When tying up and stroking a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom is outlawed, only outlaws will tie up and stroke semi-naked men in their underpants with a broom.
 
