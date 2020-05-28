 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Joplin Globe)   The infamous Ben Dover, subject of crude middle-school jokes, has pleaded guilty to felony drug offense   (joplinglobe.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 11:19 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
how's his sister, Eileen?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, but what of his accomplice, Phil McAverty?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Yes, but what of his accomplice, Phil McAverty McKraken?


That's how we used to say it.
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Yes, but what of his accomplice, Phil McAverty?


Changed his name to Phil McCracken.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here was represented by Hugh G. Reshun of Dewey, Cheatam and Howe.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the sad result of middle-school peer humiliation, next it will be Gene Masseth
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Afterwards he went to lunch with his sister, Liz Onya.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mooooooon RIVER!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In seriousness, Ben Dover is a British adult film star.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can you hand me the soap?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: In seriousness, Ben Dover is a British adult film star.


That is Buster Cherry
 
fngoofy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Here was represented by Hugh G. Reshun of Dewey, Cheatam and Howe.


I herd they recently merged with the offices of Heywood Jablomie?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His parents are horrible people.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet that strip search was extra funny.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Goes to prison*

"How does everyone in the showers know my name?"
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.