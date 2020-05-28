 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man locked in suitcase for 11 hours becomes carrion luggage   (clickorlando.com) divider line
27
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
h/l: [golfclap] "window seat, please"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's single?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. Sick but funny.

/*golf clap*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we cover this back when it happened? The onpy new thing is that they've verified that he died of asphyxiation.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is everyone else buying suitcases for giants??!?!?!
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. HOTY material.

Excellent job subby
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't touch my bags if you please Mr. Customs man...
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bra farking vo Subs
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marx brothers night at the opera clip 1.avi
Youtube 2MKCDSJZDDI
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened a while ago.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What an agonizing way to go. This woman's ability to empathize must be severely juvenile.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never date anyone with a lot of baggage.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Deputies said they found Torres' body near the front door near a blue suitcase."


Thoughtful!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paging carrion luggage to the thread...
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unless my next partner is smaller than a "Carry on" backpack......I dont see this happening to me anytime soon.......ya only need 1 of everything your wearing as you board the plane.....I can wear the same thing more than twice & I believe in using the sink & my knuckles as a washing machine.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's so Florida
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, American Tourister or Samsonite?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everyone needs to be neutered.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
+1 subby, you rascal.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 311x162]


Couldn't they have used a photo from before his death?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Never date anyone with a lot of baggage.


"Wow this is a really nice house you have here...wait, is that a bonesaw?"
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've crawled into attics before.  There's no way in hell you could convince me to get inside a small piece of luggage.

/still kind of fun to ride around in trunks
//trunk trifecta in play?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He looks like the love child of john leguizamo and a elf from skyrim.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I've crawled into attics before.  There's no way in hell you could convince me to get inside a small piece of luggage.

/still kind of fun to ride around in trunks
//trunk trifecta in play?


Just don't do it around a woman scorned and you'll be fine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bdub77: dodecahedron: Never date anyone with a lot of baggage.

"Wow this is a really nice house you have here...wait, is that a bonesaw?"


"why are the locks on the outside of these rooms?"
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They play hide n seek with weird rules down there
 
