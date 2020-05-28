 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Master Thief hopes to catch a break in sentence for 'Murphing' Brink's warehouse, in which $90M went up in flames after being set alight by a thermal lance. It's true, in crime, you have to watch where you're Murphing   (mynews13.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have used something more precise like a thermal saber or thermal dagger.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think you used enough oxygen there, Butch?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobodys Murfect
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I wouldn't bother with a thermal lance when sonic pulsers are generally more effective, can clear terrain, and allow a bit of range.

It's pretty gratifying to shank a lobsterman with one, though.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...not burglary, but arson, then? He can have as many years in jail as millions he burnt up.

See you in 90 years.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, time served doesn't count when you were in prison in another jurisdiction for an unrelated crime. Nice try though.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Before that sentence began, however, he spent a decade in jail awaiting trial for a 2008 Massachusetts

Okay, how is that legal?  They can keep you locked up for a decade awaiting trial?  How is that legal?
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone read too many Donald Westlake books as a kid.

/May would never have been carrying a Superbowl ring in her purse.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can only be one

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's our boy. File under "genius".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: ...Before that sentence began, however, he spent a decade in jail awaiting trial for a 2008 Massachusetts

Okay, how is that legal?  They can keep you locked up for a decade awaiting trial?  How is that legal?


Generally it's because he's filing motions that delay the trial.  If it was the government delaying it, his lawyer could get all the charges essentially thrown out.

You've got a right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment, but if you're the one actually causing the delay, you don't have the right to claim the government is violating your rights.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sixth_A​m​endment_to_the_United_States_Constitut​ion#Speedy_trial
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sprag: [Fark user image 500x274]


Murph and the MagicTones?

Look at you guys in those candy aers monkey suits....
 
