 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   City employees getting hazard pay while working from home. To be fair, subby faces a high risk of injury from day-drinking and falling out of his chair during Zoom meetings   (king5.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, 2007 singles, city workers, 2009 singles, 2008 singles, council members, Stay, Councillor, hazard pay  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 10:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famba - I Feel Your Pain ft. David Aubrey
Youtube m8O9xMTlo9Y
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
Fire a CEO and give them even more.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whether it was Hazard pay or On Call pay doesn't matter as long as it's within their MOU
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Consider it advance hazard pay for when you send them all back into the public next week without hazard pay. $57,000? I bet you saved twice that just from those employees not taking sweet, sweet overtime.
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want a job like that.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yup, I got my temporary monthly increase from work for the last 3 months, while spending most of that time at home.

Of course, the time's I'm not home, it's 50/50 being in my own isolated office and being out in public buildings full of potential infectors.  So there's that.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Try my public employees union where my department's been called out in mass for much of the pandemic AND has been effectively fully back to work for the past 3 weeks not only on normal work orders but upgrade projects as well, while the rest of my union local's been on emergency-only call-ins.

Conveniently enough, union leadership is comprised of people from those departments and not ours.

Doubly conveniently enough, those same departments got big pay bumps in the last contract while ours got the standard bump.

And there's even more shenanigans since management has its own union and management has been work-from-home while we've been sent out to do everything, and people have been written up for not wearing masks while the highest of the high have been repeatedly spotted not wearing their masks around others while on the job/property.

Fun fact: the public health order requires all employees to wear masks.
Funner fact: violation of the public health order is a 2nd degree misdemeanor (crime)
Funnest fact: per state whistleblower laws, reporting a criminal act that is a threat to public health or safety is protected and any retaliation can be taken to court
Bonus funnest fact: the law on whistleblowing for public employees says it can be taken directly to the prosecutor or cops.
Extra bonus: the governor's been adamant on no retaliation for reports.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: Good.
Fire a CEO and give them even more.


Edmonds, Wa. has a CEO?
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Whether it was Hazard pay or On Call pay doesn't matter as long as it's within their MOU


The joys of union contracts.

We'd have an argument for hazard pay except that state law ACTUALLY has a part that says our particular situation gets paid when we're closed to to epidemic or other public calamity AND nothing in that particular law can be construed as requiring pay in excess of normal wage if we do work when closed.  So while all the other union people elsewhere can get hazard pay or whatever for working, we just get to sit and collect straight time checks and get nothing in addition for being called in and exposed to anything.

A pandemic is a bigger version of an epidemic.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

1funguy: Good.
Fire a CEO and give them even more.


Wouldn't do any good.  The CEO would simply collect a golden parachute.  No one else would benefit.
 
Red_Hand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: 1funguy: Good.
Fire a CEO and give them even more.

Edmonds, Wa. has a CEO?


Yeah he's the Chief Edmonds Officer.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, that's what happens when you desensitize employment.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This headline embodies what I've lived the past month.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.