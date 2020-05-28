 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   "Largest drone war in the world" saved Tripoli as Turkey intervened with armed drones, proving that as god is their witness, Turkey can fly drones   (aljazeera.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the Russians are there now also with a mix of 14 Mig-29 and Su-24 fighters.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more worried about the day these are used in a large population center in a Western city. Not if... when.
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played submitter, well played.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know - anything that reduces the loss of lives during international dick-waving contests is a step in the right direction...
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
floydw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somaticasual: You know - anything that reduces the loss of lives during international dick-waving contests is a step in the right direction...


How does killing people with drones reduce the loss of life?
 
