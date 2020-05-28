 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "The kitten thankfully escaped and was not seriously hurt" but the oats are toasted   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Legal terms, William Carr, alleged incident, arrest affidavit, cereal box, Milton, Florida, 18-year-old, English-language films  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 7:59 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The teenager was painting a house with the kitten's owner..."

Not saying it's right, but I understand. Traditional exterior paint is expensive these days. In order to save cash, I just painted the front door with my grandma.
 
valkore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Painting is on my top 10 worst maintenance tasks of all time, but I wouldn't set somebody's kitten on fire to get out of it.

Now a gerbil, however...
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"the guy who burned a kitten" is pretty low on the list of "things you want to be in prison"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a place in hell for people who abuse animals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El Trolo: "the guy who burned a kitten" is pretty low on the list of "things you want to be in prison"


The million dollar is, is it above or below baby rape
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Previous animal abuse is often a sure sign of a cereal killer.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.