(Japan Today)   Top scientists figure out how to make craft beer more enjoyable to drink   (japantoday.com) divider line
8
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What kind of scientists?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: What kind of scientists?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: What kind of scientists?


"The kind that DON'T get invited to parties."

--Douglas Adams
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark you subby.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not making it out of birthday cake, goat balls, spaghetti, or other weird shiat should be rule #1
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop using 150 pounds of hops per gallon?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Stop using 150 pounds of hops per gallon?


No that's the recipe for IPA's. Hops and more hops and some hops...oh screw it, and even some more hops.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you need a White Claw, Subby?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

