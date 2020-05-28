 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   People have been getting their Kegel's inn for nearly 100 years   (tmj4.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kegel's Inn.
Try our snapping gyro.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely done, subby. And if you actually get any grammarians in here correcting your headline, you get to be today's big winner.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gah! Missed by seconds!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll see your Kegel Inn, and raise you with the Phister Hotel:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Relax and enjoy it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do I need a reservation before going inside?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kegel's Inn sits on same West Allis corner for nearly 100 years

What's the big deal? If there's an inn that can sit on different corners, now that would be news.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Do I need a reservation before going inside?


I always have reservations about going inside.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Kegel's Inn sits on same West Allis corner for nearly 100 years

What's the big deal? If there's an inn that can sit on different corners, now that would be news.


A really big inn could do it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


So they have a gym?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I took a phone call from a woman on the phone..."

That's the best way to do it.
 
roc6783
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never been, but I hear the fish is good.

/I live about 4 miles from there.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

