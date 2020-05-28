 Skip to content
(NYPost)   It's an older meme, but remember: keep your hands to yourself   (nypost.com)
    WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall  
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GEORGIA SATELLITES - Keep Your Hands To Yourself
Youtube PdpAop7gp0w
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Done in one.


Done in one.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the ass-slapping guy?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A kick square in the nuts might not pass 8th Amendment review, but it would be a most appropriate punishment for this d bagger.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall

At first she was afraid, she was petrified.

Fortunately, WGN confirms that Gaynor will survive.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image


/ aaaaand, done.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can smell the scent of drunken fratboy all the way here in africa.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

noitsnot: What ever happened to the ass-slapping guy?


That was the 2nd week of December LAST YEAR, feels like a lifetime ago even though it's been only 6 months.

FARK!!!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall

At first she was afraid, she was petrified.

Fortunately, WGN confirms that Gaynor will survive.


i.pinimg.com
 
Mouser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: A kick square in the nuts might not pass 8th Amendment review, but it would be a most appropriate punishment for this d bagger.


It's a pity she didn't do it while the cameras were rolling.  Probably would've gotten a bonus for improving her viewership.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
20-year-old Eric Farina

Fark user image


buckwheat would never have done that
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't the guy know that you have to be famous first before they let you do it?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As I've always said - first rule of living in a civilized society: keep your godamned hands to yourself.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: As I've always said - first rule of living in a civilized society: keep your godamned hands to yourself.


There are exceptions. Ever had to pull someone off the floor of a mosh pit, or out of a camp fire, or slap the life back into a heroin OD victim. Done all 3, gets kinda handsy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Albert911emt: As I've always said - first rule of living in a civilized society: keep your godamned hands to yourself.

There are exceptions. Ever had to pull someone off the floor of a mosh pit, or out of a camp fire, or slap the life back into a heroin OD victim. Done all 3, gets kinda handsy.


Oh, an emt. You've certainly dealt with way worse. That's just my highlight reel.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall

At first she was afraid, she was petrified.

Fortunately, WGN confirms that Gaynor will survive.


Fark user image
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing employers don't ever google prospective hires. You've got a bright future, son.
 
