(Unilad)   Woman keeps selfie posted for half hour before noticing boyfriend wiping his arse in background   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I won't be around anymore by the time this cute couple hits their 60s. I'm quite curious.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shannon's brother Ben even chimed in on the matter:
Good to know my future brother in law only pulls his boxers down to just below where he sh*ts from, finishes sh*tting and turns to face the wall before standing up and wiping without toilet roll. Can't get more normal than that.

Whatever, Ben, you're just jealous you didn't think to half-assedly stage a publicity stunt. You were all busy "reading" and "doing important things" while the real geniuses of society were doing what's most important: gaining followers.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. A wannabe social media influencer whose last name is Butt just accidentally happened to capture her wannabe social media influencer boyfriend wiping his butt, and it was just such a crazy bit of happenstance that they had to share it with the world because it's this sort of crazy randomness that makes all of our lives worth living.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  That is not how someone wipes their ass and no woman wants to be anywhere in the vicinity of their guy doing that.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That is not how someone wipes their ass and no woman wants to be anywhere in the vicinity of their guy doing that.


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems very odd.  Usually farkers are more supportive of Butt stuff.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like OMG I can't believe that happened, it was like totally an accident, seriously not staged at all, every hurry up and follow me now!
 
Tex570
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's how you keep the magic in the relationship, take a selfie while your boyfriend is taking a dump.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yup. A wannabe social media influencer whose last name is Butt just accidentally happened to capture her wannabe social media influencer boyfriend wiping his butt, and it was just such a crazy bit of happenstance that they had to share it with the world because it's this sort of crazy randomness that makes all of our lives worth living.


You're the gift that keeps on giving, Pocket Ninja.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was not an accident. She did it to go viral. And it worked.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More to the point: they share a bathroom while they're pooping. Ew!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think it's a product of the doom Zoom Generation
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Been msrried for ten years and I am 50 years old and had plenty of girlfriends snd never have i shiat or much less eiped my ass with a lady friend or the wife in the room.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Was not an accident. She did it to go viral. And it worked.


or there were two people in the room that are so self involved that they didn't realize the other was there.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: Was not an accident. She did it to go viral. And it worked.

or there were two people in the room that are so self involved that they didn't realize the other was there.


If you think that was an accident and just happened to be timed exactly right I have a bridge to sell you.
 
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

theflatline: Been msrried for ten years and I am 50 years old and had plenty of girlfriends snd never have i shiat or much less eiped my ass with a lady friend or the wife in the room.


Been married 20 years, and I'm still uncomfortable using the bathroom when we are in the same house.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HAHA BUTT IS HER NAME *AND* THE SUBJECT OF THE ARTICLE!!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I checked with Elaine, and she says it's fake, fake, fake, fake.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: tom baker's scarf: Walker: Was not an accident. She did it to go viral. And it worked.

or there were two people in the room that are so self involved that they didn't realize the other was there.

If you think that was an accident and just happened to be timed exactly right I have a bridge to sell you.


Have you looked around at the world we're in? I'm not saying it wasn't staged but there are people out there for whom everyone else on the planet simply ceases to exist when they get in front of a mirror.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That is not how someone wipes their ass and no woman wants to be anywhere in the vicinity of their guy doing that.


There was a Fark thread years ago where the stand-to-wipe faction and the sit-to-wipe faction discovered each other exist.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does anyone else find it odd that the phone in her hand wasn't the one taking this picture?
 
Flarn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I imagine that people who stand to wipe also drop trou completely and hold their shirt up to pee, like Butters in South Park.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thirty years of marriage.   The only time my husband came into the bathroom when I was using the commode was when I had such a bad case of food poisoning that I passed out and he got worried after I had been MIA for so long.
 
mudpants
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somehow I find this relevant to my interests.  Go on
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It would be more apt if her name last name was Pooping.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even the pretty people poop.
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: Even the pretty people poop.


True, but their poop has a certain elegance to it.
 
Zipf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think he's wiping.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mudpants: Somehow I find this relevant to my interests.  Go on


Username checks out.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: UberDave: Yeah.  That is not how someone wipes their ass and no woman wants to be anywhere in the vicinity of their guy doing that.

There was a Fark thread years ago where the stand-to-wipe faction and the sit-to-wipe faction discovered each other exist.


Wait WAT? A stand to wipe faction? What farking unholy hell are you speaking of!
 
millsapian87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gramma: Thirty years of marriage.   The only time my husband came into the bathroom when I was using the commode was when I had such a bad case of food poisoning that I passed out and he got worried after I had been MIA for so long.


CSB:  When I was in college, I had occasion to visit my roommate's family home one weekend.  His older sister and her boyfriend were also there.  On multiple occasions I observed both of them in the bathroom, door open, casually having a conversation while one was on the toilet, including poops (I know this because twice HE was the one sitting on the throne).  It was completely outside my experience--and still is, in way; I've also been married for 30 years and The Wife and I have never shared a bathroom like this.  But in a way I suppose it's admirable to be so comfortable with one's bodily functions.  Not this homeboy!
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theflatline: Been msrried

miseried for ten years and I am 50 years old and had plenty of girlfriends snd never have i shiat or much less eiped DPed my ass with a lady friend or the wife in the room.

There.  I think I decoded your hidden message.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of failure of an adult stands to wipe? Does the guy still drop his trousers to his ankles when using a urinal? Does his mommy still have to come check him to make sure he's clean enough?
 
