(NYPost)   Armed rednecks have taken sides in the protests: they are in support of the protestors, but protecting shops from looters taking advantage of the situation   (nypost.com) divider line
    Protest, Police, Man, Minneapolis Police Department, Civil disobedience, Armed citizens, Constable, War  
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's definitely no way this can end badly.

Putting property over people's lives is what authoritarians do.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank Jebus the tobacco and beauty supply stores are being kept safe by these racist assholes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My racist white acquaintances would rather see 100 people murdered in cold blood than see a black person get away with a free television.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nope.  I don't trust these guys.  Not one bit.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for them. Although if I were them, I'd focus on protecting people rather than businesses. But on the other hand, those businesses are run and staffed by people who could be put in harm's way from looters.

Overall, there's a lot of nuance in something like this and I'm sure Farkers will examine it with a careful and considerate eye.

lol
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 600x400]


Don't fark with roof Koreans.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Good for them. Although if I were them, I'd focus on protecting people rather than businesses. But on the other hand, those businesses are run and staffed by people who could be put in harm's way from looters.

Overall, there's a lot of nuance in something like this and I'm sure Farkers will examine it with a careful and considerate eye.

lol


Someone's going to do something stupid...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, I am confused...who is doing the looting?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This thread's going to be a train wreck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How dare they interfere with the god given right to steal other people's shiat as a form of protest.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

letsrabble17: Frank N Stein: Good for them. Although if I were them, I'd focus on protecting people rather than businesses. But on the other hand, those businesses are run and staffed by people who could be put in harm's way from looters.

Overall, there's a lot of nuance in something like this and I'm sure Farkers will examine it with a careful and considerate eye.

lol

Someone's going to do something stupid...


Maybe, maybe not. We'll see. One looter was already shot dead from by the owner of a pawnshop that was targeted. But that's unrelated to these guys, I think
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/man​-​shot-dead-amid-violent-george-floyd-pr​otests-in-minneapolis-2020-05-28
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was a report of some looter being killed at a pawn shop last night.  I wonder if one of these helpful upstanding citizens was involved.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My racist white acquaintances would rather see 100 people murdered in cold blood than see a black person get away with a free television.


So? One thief or 100, a thief is a thief and property owners have the right to defend that property against thieves, insurrectionists, the government, or any other person who neither earned nor paid for the property they are trying to take from their rightful owner.

The head count is irrelevant; the crime of theft is. Property owners have the right to use arms in the prevention of a felony, end of story. Anything less would be anarchy.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wouldn't trust any of those two men to hit a stationary target let alone a moving target. And why oh why is this dude wearing reflective aviators?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: There was a report of some looter being killed at a pawn shop last night.  I wonder if one of these helpful upstanding citizens was involved.


Hmm.  Someone should post a link about this.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Wait, I am confused...who is doing the looting?


No one really knows at this point.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: There was a report of some looter being killed at a pawn shop last night.  I wonder if one of these helpful upstanding citizens was involved.


Hopefully. No one has the "right" to loot.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: letsrabble17: Frank N Stein: Good for them. Although if I were them, I'd focus on protecting people rather than businesses. But on the other hand, those businesses are run and staffed by people who could be put in harm's way from looters.

Overall, there's a lot of nuance in something like this and I'm sure Farkers will examine it with a careful and considerate eye.

lol

Someone's going to do something stupid...

Maybe, maybe not. We'll see. One looter was already shot dead from by the owner of a pawnshop that was targeted. But that's unrelated to these guys, I think
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/man-​shot-dead-amid-violent-george-floyd-pr​otests-in-minneapolis-2020-05-28


Damn you with your research! (shakes tiny fist)
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes. White people fantasizing about being given casus belli to shoot black people angry that the police escalated a peaceful protest by shooting into the farking crowds. Rioters bad, you know?

Let's post a roof Korean meme so it's edgy and funny. It's not like that has a history either.

And now we have reports people are literally driving through protestors and police who witness aren't doing a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop pretending like these asshats are brave defenders of social order. They're just the same crop of idiots who wanna kill people and get away with it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: There was a report of some looter being killed at a pawn shop last night.  I wonder if one of these helpful upstanding citizens was involved.

Hopefully. No one has the "right" to loot.


Extrajudicial killing is bad.
 
