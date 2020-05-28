 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Coronavirus has all but conquered the south   (axios.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, United States, New Jersey, New York City, U.S. state, new coronavirus infections, number of total cases, small handful of states, Humid subtropical climate  
•       •       •

1054 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 12:52 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can just fly their loser flag and pretend they won!

see also: General Sherman's retreat to the sea.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's only one way to defend against the coronavirus.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
THE SOUTH SHALL RISE AGAINNNN!!

/as zombies
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kubo: There's only one way to defend against the coronavirus.

[i.imgur.com image 610x782]


Nuclear fire
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good job Maryland!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like it's hard?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Like it's hard?


Nothing like the butt kicking NYC got. Still have a ways to go for that.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have they passed the 1% death count level?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is testing wide spread enough to take this data at face value? Is the fact that some States appear to be fudging the numbers make this data irrelevant? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Mucous will rise again!

//it was really hard to resist the 'toll' joke. But, like a gentleman...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Arkansas, the state that never had a lockdown. Go figure.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which states have the most new cases per capita?  Still NY and NJ?  If so, wake me up when they bring their rates down to the national average.

Also, while VA is on the list of states that haven't shown improvement, that's really because most of the new cases are in the quite blue suburbs of DC.  Most of the countries around here still have 20+% of tests coming back positive, and they're starting to re-open tomorrow even though they know hospitals don't have enough PPE.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Good job Maryland!


The number hospitalized in the last 24 hours had gone down for once, last time I checked.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, they've been threatening to rise again, lately.
Too bad they can't make it something like the prosperity to pay their own bills, instead of disease.
But, hey - inbred, cousin-f**king shiat daubers gotta be what they are.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, we keep trotting this statement out, but the Greater NYC area still accounts for 40% of all American cases.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Is testing wide spread enough to take this data at face value? Is the fact that some States appear to be fudging the numbers make this data irrelevant? Inquiring minds want to know.


Those in the media and government have all agreed to pretend testing is in fact widespread and accurate, because otherwise we have to admit our government would rather kill grandma than pay you unemployment.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me the states with the folks who think masks infringe "MUH FREEDUMBS" are having a problem with the virus? Hmmmm...interdasting.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see how these trends possibly change after everyone seemed to decide that Memorial Day weekend behavior this year was the same as any other year
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone needs to photoshop a coronavirus leopard. "I never thought that the Liberal Hoax would infect MY face!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
crueltyfreereviews.comView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldweasel: It will be interesting to see how these trends possibly change after everyone seemed to decide that Memorial Day weekend behavior this year was the same as any other year


Missouri was already reporting an increase before Memorial Day at Lake of the Ozarks.  Gonna be real ugly in a couple weeks.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Purple_Urkle: Good job Maryland!

The number hospitalized in the last 24 hours had gone down for once, last time I checked.


its been up and down this last week.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WI is part of the south now?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Virginia is politically leaving the South, and Gov. Northam has been doing the right things. What gives?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kubo: There's only one way to defend against the coronavirus.

[i.imgur.com image 610x782]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: Well, they've been threatening to rise again, lately.


They meant their body temperatures
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Arkansas, the state that never had a lockdown. Go figure.


Lake of the Covids
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.